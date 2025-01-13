Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Celtic star could about to be dealt in big time by Liverpool.

A former Celtic player is poised to land a lucrative contract at Premier League giants Liverpool.

Virgil Van Dijk is now renowned as one of the world’s best defenders, with the Reds splashing £75m to sign him from Southampton in 2018. He was once an unknown quantity to UK football fans though and that was the case as Celtic signed him from Dutch side FC Groningen in 2013.

The centre-back looked miles ahead of the competition during his two years in Glasgow with Celtic, winning three trophies before sealing a switch to Southampton. Continued form won him a big money move to Liverpool and now they are ready to shell out huge bucks for him.

It’s been claimed that with his contract up at the end of the season, Liverpool are ready to 'break to bank' and tie the ex-Hoops star down to a new deal. An agreement is said to be imminent as per the reporting.

It could have been so different thought, as according to former Chelsea and Scotland star Pat Nevin, Chelsea and Man Utd snubbed Van Dijk while at Celtic due to errors.

He said as quoted by the Daily Record: “When it comes to Premier League clubs being unsure over signing players from Scotland, I remember being told by Manchester United and Chelsea that Virgil van Dijk made too many mistakes – but that’s because he was bored.

“Can you imagine how different things might have been if David Moyes had signed Virgil van Dijk? He ended up at Southampton and then Liverpool but teams didn’t want to pay the £10million when he was at Celtic. Big money moves from Scotland to England are rare because teams are sceptical."