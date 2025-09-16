The former Dundee United man reminisced about the legendary Celtic Park moment

Whether it be Henrik Larsson’s remarkable chip over Stefan Klos or Tony Watt’s famous winner against Barcelona, Celtic Park has played host to some incredible Celtic goals over the years.

A Liverpool player has picked out an iconic Champions League Parkhead strike and has named it as the best free kick ever. Following Dominik Szoboszlai’s dead ball winner against Arsenal last week, Liverpool players were asked the question “what is the best free kick you’ve seen live?” on the club’s Tiktok account.

While most went with with the Hungarian’s superb strike, The Reds’ Celtic-daft left back opted for a Hoops goal instead, which is very difficult to argue with.

Nakamura free kick ‘best ever’ says Robertson

Celtic fan and Liverpool left back, Andy Robertson has named Shunsuke Nakamura’s unbelievable free kick against Manchester United as the greatest ever. When asked what’s the best free kick he’d seen live, he simply responded: “Shunsuke Nakamura, Celtic against Manchester United at Celtic Park.”

The iconic free kick in question took place in a Champions League match in 2006. Nakamura’s shot from 30-yards out sailed past a full stretch Edwin Van Der Sar in the Man United net into the top corner, causing Celtic Park to go absolutely berserk. Celtic ended up winning the game 1-0 as the goal helped them get by the Champions League group stage, however they were defeated in the last 16 by AC Milan.

Nakamura became a fan favourite at Parkhead for his dead ball exploits. The Japanese star also scored iconic goals against Kilmarnock and Rangers during his Celtic career. He netted 29 times in 128 appearances for The Hoops before leaving for Espanyol in 2009.

Magical left foot of Japanese star still celebrated at Celtic Park

Robertson had a good few options when asked the question. Other than Szoboszlai’s effort, the Scotland captain also played in the Scotland vs England match at Hampden when Leigh Griffiths scored two free kicks against Joe Hart. Furthermore, he also was also present when Liverpool were on the receiving end of a phenomenal free kick by Lionel Messi when they faced Barcelona in 2019.

This highlights the quality of the Nakamura strike, as it was the first one he remembered despite being involved in numerous high-quality dead ball situations. Like Celtic, Liverpool won their match at the weekend from a dubious last minute penalty, as Mo Salah converted from the spot against Burnley in the 95th minute. It appears both sides possess the useful trait of finding a way to win football matches.