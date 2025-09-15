Penalty furore has kicked off in the wake of a dramatic Celtic win at Kilmarnock in the Premiership.

A clutch of ex referees have told Celtic they are fortunate to have had the last minutes scenes that did away at Kilmarnock.

Kelechi Iheanacho made it a debut to remember as he dispatched a second half penalty to win the game 2-1 for the Hoops. Daizen Maeda had eventually broken down a stubborn Killie side after half-time but David Watson’s header look destined to send the game for a draw before controversy struck. James Forrest's effort inside the home box hit defender Robbie Deas on the foot, and the ball then rebounded onto teammate Lewis Mayo's arm.

Match referee John Beaton was called over to the pitchside monitor by VAR Matthew MacDermid as the game prepared to finish and a spot kick was dramatically given. Kilmarnock boss Stuart Kettlewell was left dejected at full time and now the ex referees have weighed in with their verdicts.

Referee verdicts on Celtic penalty vs Kilmarnock

The Ref’s View is an account ran by ex-officials Des Roache and Steve Conroy, and they posted on X: “The penalty at end of Kilmarnock vs Celtic was NEVER a penalty kick. The ball deflected off a defender to hit the player. Where was he meant to be? We must be in for a lot of penalties this year if that’s given. John Beaton should’ve been stronger & not accepted that VAR.”

Another former whistler in Bobby Madden took to Instagram to post his disbelief over the decision. He said: “The handball penalty lottery continues. Short distance, deflected from a team mate and striking an arm that is close to the body which prevents the ball going for a throw in (it really isn’t going on target or anywhere close after the deflection). Said it many times, need to unwind all this nonsense."

Broadcaster Richard Gordon brought forward an explainer from the SFA live on Sportsound: “I've got some guidance from the SFA. The penalty is awarded for handball by the Kilmarnock defender whose arm is in an unnatural position. A deflection does not always negate a handball offence. He doesn't know where the ball is going and his arm is up in an unnatural position to block a shot."

Kilmarnock on Celtic penalty incident

Kettlewell said: “I need a question answered. We sit at a meeting, we all sit there and we spend all this time talking about rules, if it ricochets at such close proximity, the ball’s not going into the net, etc, etc, etc.

“I was told that if it ricochets from half a yard, by the way, I’m being generous by half a yard between two of our players, and it ricochets up off somebody’s hand, then they’re not going to give them as penalties. That’s what I was told, so I need to ask the question again.

“Somebody will need to tell me why that’s given us a penalty. We’re just going round in circles here. I need to watch what I say before they start throwing sanctions or match bans or whatever. I don’t want that. We’ll make a phone call tomorrow and we’ll find out why that was given us a penalty based on us being told at the start of the season.”