This iconic and historic Celtic side is often discussed as the greatest in the club’s history.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic’s history books are jampacked full of incredible stories and influential players and squads from over the years.

The Lisbon Lions are one of the most iconic teams to pull on the green and white jersey. That Hoops side in 1967 wrote Celtic’s name in history as they became the first ever British team to win the European Cup. They still remain the only Scottish side to ever reach the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With such a lasting legacy comes decades of respect and admiration. That’s why it’s no surprise players today wish they could have been part of the triumph. Andy Robertson is no different. As a boyhood Celtic fan, the Scotland captain dreams of being part of the Lisbon Lions’ history.

Andy Robertson names Celtic side he wishes he could have played for

Robertson will have plenty of iconic moments in his history to look back, but he was recently asked to choose just one as his favourite. During a segment of BBC Sport’s Quickfire Kids, where he was pitched questions by young football fans, Robertson was asked what his favourite football match is.

“To play in, probably Liverpool vs Barcelona at Anfield, obviously a special night,” the left-back reflected. “To have played in, I would have loved to have played with the Lisbon Lions when they won the European Cup.”

The 1967 Celtic side became the first winners of the European Treble with their historic win in Portugal. The Lisbon Lions, spearheaded by manager Jock Stein, defied all odds by beating the ‘unbeatable’ Inter Milan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed with a squad made up entirely of local players, all from within 30 miles of Celtic Park, the Hamilton-born coach guided his side to a stunning victory, coming from behind to snatch the trophy.

Andy Robertson future

After being released from Celtic’s youth set up, Robertson joined the ranks of Queen’s Park and slowly built up towards some sensational career moments. After leaving the Spiders, the defender signed for Dundee United, followed by Hull City.

In 2017, Liverpool paid an initial £8 million to sign Robertson from Hull. He has since gone on to become one of the most influential defenders the club has seen, and has enjoyed winning two Premier League titles and the Champions League with the Reds.

The previously mentioned clash between Liverpool and Barcelona saw the Reds reach the Champions League final after overturning a 3-0 deficit at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being a key part in Liverpool’s success over the year, Robertson looks set to take a backseat role as of next season. The Reds are looking to recruit a new left-back, with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez their top target. It’s highly likely Kerkez will become the new first choice left-back, should a deal get over the line.

Robertson recently acknowledged there will likely be a squad overhaul at Anfield, sparking rumours surrounding his future.

“Obviously, the club are going to have a busy summer, so we need to see where everyone stands,” the 31-year-old said.