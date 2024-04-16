Liverpool make transfer decision on Celtic and Nottingham Forest target with fee going in 'one direction'
Caoimhin Kelleher will not have Liverpool stand in his way this summer if clubs come calling, amid reported Celtic and Nottingham Forest interest.
Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers will be hunting a new number one this summer with Joe Hart retiring. He has been linked with several shot stoppers already ahead of the transfer window but Kelleher’s name has remained linked since the winter window.
The Republic of Ireland international is deputy to Allison at Anfield but injury to the Brazilian star has seen Kelleher play 26 times this season. That has only left his price tag going in ‘one direction’ according to the Daily Mail but Celtic are ‘very keen’ on Kelleher.
That said, it may turn out to be a pipe dream, as Celtic ‘would almost certainly be priced out of a move.’ Nottingham Forest meanwhile had strong interest in January and Liverpool turned down their advances then, but boss Nuno Espirito Santo is aiming to go back in for the shot-stopper.
In the meantime at Celtic, Hart is not prepared to bow out of time in Glasgow with a whimper, amid a tight title race with Rangers. He said after the weekend’s 3-0 win over St Mirren: “We work really hard through the week to have a way of playing, to have solutions.
“So we just need to rely on the hard work we have done all season and come good at the right time. There is no other way to do it, you just have to keep it simple and take it game by game and training session by training session.”