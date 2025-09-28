The loanee is yet to feature in a Celtic jersey

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Celtic draw with Hibernian at Parkhead, the broadcaster remembered the forgotten man.

Celtic slumped to second in the SPFL Premiership table after a goalless draw with Hibs at Celtic Park. Kelechi Iheanacho and Johnny Kenny had the biggest chances of the game however were unable to convert for the home side. The defensively-resolute Hibs ironically done their Edinburgh rivals a favour with the draw, as Hearts jumped to first place in the table, after their win against Falkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite dropping points, Celtic fans can take encouragement from the fact it’s their fifth clean sheet in six games in the league, as once again Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales looked rock solid. However, as Brendan Rodgers heavily relies upon his two stalwarts at the back, a summer loan signing has been left out in the cold.

Simpson-Pusey ‘vanished off the face of the earth’

When Celtic signed Jahmai Simpson-Pusey on loan from Manchester City in the summer, the ball-playing centre back must’ve assumed he’d be getting first team football. However, a month on the 19-year old is yet to feature in a competitive game for The Hoops.

Veteran broadcaster, Hugh Keevins, compared the loanee to Mikey Moore of Rangers. Speaking on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard alongside Scott Allan, he said: “it’s just our environment here. Celtic have a player from Manchester City who has vanished.

“Just to compare like with like. Celtic have got one from Manchester City who had vanished off the face of the earth. Rangers have got one from Tottenham who had a huge reputation, but has got caught up in all of what’s going on at Ibrox and has been sucked into the vortex.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Low in the pecking order

While Keevins made the comparison, despite struggling for form, Moore has been a regular feature in the Rangers side, while Simpson-Pusey hasn’t featured at all. Part of this may just be down to the good form of Scales and Carter-Vickers, who’ve cemented their places as starting centre backs this season.

Auston Trusty is also ahead of Simpson-Pusey in the centre-half selection pecking order, as Rodgers has called upon the American on numerous occasions from the bench. While Celtic fans won’t be complaining as they’re getting clean sheet, it is still baffling that the youngster hasn’t at least had a chance as a substitute or in a cup game.

Simpson-Pusey has been at Man City since he was eight years old and has came all the way up the youth ranks and into the first team. His performances for the reserves have gotten him International call ups at under 18 level. The defender featured in the Champions League in 2024 for Pep Guardiola, yet can’t seem to make his way into the Celtic starting XI.