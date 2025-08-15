The Manchester United star has also generated interest from Saudi Arabia.

It’s been a solid start to the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership for Brendan Rodgers, as his Celtic side have six points from two games, without conceding a goal.

Celtic followed up an opening day win against St Mirren at home with an impressive 2-0 victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie. In terms of transfer movement, Rodgers is still on the lookout for an attacker as the Hoops are yet to replace Nicolas Kuhn, who went to Como FC. However, as the window progresses the Celtic boss also looks to strengthen in other areas.

Rodgers re-signed left back Kieran Tierney at the start of the window but is also said to have his eyes on a Manchester United man in Tyrell Malacia, who also plays that position. A recent tweet from a Dutch journalist implies that the player is yet to be approached by Celtic.

Malacia’s camp ‘surprised’ by Celtic transfer rumours

Manchester United’s Malacia was linked with a move to Glasgow in January but instead went to PSV Eindhoven on loan. Over six months on, claims have surfaced again that Rodgers is keen on the defender. Dutch football journalist, Joost Blaauwhof took to X to express that those around Malacia have been surprised at the Celtic link and that the only movement for the Man United man had came from Saudi Arabia.

He said: “Sources close to Tyrell Malacia are surprised by the reports of a transfer to Celtic. The player has not heard anything from Scotland. For now, there's still the offer from Saudi Arabia, nothing more. The left-back is training at Carrington, Manchester United's complex.”

Malacia signed for The Red Devils in 2022 from Feyenoord for around £14.7m, however has only made 25 appearances for United. With the addition of Tierney in this window, Celtic have managed to replace Greg Taylor at left back, but with the injury record of the 28-year old, The Hoops could do with more depth in this position.

Taylor allegiances still lie with Celtic despite upbringing

Greg Taylor’s seven year journey at Celtic Park came to an end last month, as the 27-year old signed for Greek club, PAOK. Brought up in Greenock, the left back grew up a Rangers fan, however he now says his loyalties lie with Celtic.

Speaking to The Celtic Way, Taylor said: “I lived and breathed it. I’d like to think anyone would have seen that, what it meant to me to play for Celtic. Every game, I left everything on the pitch. It meant so much to win, whether it was Kilmarnock away or Real Madrid at home in the Champions League. Every game meant the same to me, and I loved the honour of playing for Celtic. It’s an amazing club, with amazing people, and I’m really lucky to have played there for so long.”

During his time at Parkhead, Taylor won five Scottish Premierships, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups. He also earned his first International caps whilst playing for The Celts and has now featured for Scotland 14 times, behind Andy Robertson and Tierney in the pecking order.