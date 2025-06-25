The latest transfer headlines from Celtic and Rangers

Scottish title hopefuls Celtic and Rangers are both facing battles to retain the services of some of their most talented players as they draw up transfer plans ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Celtic are targeting a fifth consecutive title defence under Brendan Rodgers and have already made a number of positive signings in Kieran Tierney from Arsenal, with Callum Osmand soon to follow from Fulham.

Meanwhile, Rangers are thought to be closing in on Josh Mulligan from Dundee to kickstart the Russell Martin and San Francisco 49ers revolution at Ibrox after a period of lacklustre results on the pitch.

Marseille target rising Rangers star

French heavyweights Marseille have emerged as strong contenders to sign Moroccan international Hamza Igamane from Rangers.

The 22-year-old arrived last summer as something of an unknown quantity from AS Far but ended up being one of the signings of the season, scoring 16 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions, including 12 in the league and four in Europe.

Igamane is blessed with electric speed, agility and a terrific eye for goal which is only expected to improve after a tremendous first season at Ibrox. He’s believed to be valued at around £20m by Rangers and Marseille are thought to be weighing up whether to meet the Light Blues’ valuation.

TEAMtalk say that Marseille have been in contact with Igamane’s entourage since this winter – making it clear that they have a strong interest in bringing him to the club.

Elsewhere, Italian side Lazio are also keen on Igamane as they look to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer, under now returned manager Maurizio Sarri.

Premier League duo Everton and West Ham are also believed to be keeping a close eye on proceedings but neither club at this stage have made any official approach to try and sign the striker.

RB Leipzig express interest in winger Nicolas Kuhn

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig have emerged as strong contenders to re-sign Celtic playmaker Nicolas Kuhn this summer as they aim for a productive first summer window under new boss Ole Werner.

The 37-year-old coach joins the Saxony based outfit after leaving Weder Bremen by mutual consent. He spent four-year stay with Weserstadion outfit and led them to a commendable eighth place finish in the Bundesliga last term.

Kicker claims Leipzig have ambitions of signing Kuhn, who was once on the books of the academy between 2015 and 2018 before kickstarting his career with Ajax.

Kuhn notably scored against RB Leipzig in the Champions League and enjoyed a fine season for the Hoops which saw him win a league and cup double. He’s valued at around £15m - £20m, according to Football Insider, who say Celtic plan to sell him this summer.

However, RB Leipzig are not alone in their pursuit of Kuhn, with Newcastle United also showing interest in the 25-year-old as they prepare to once again compete in the Champions League.