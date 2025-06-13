Rangers are expected to complete the signing of a talented 22-year-old midfielder

Scottish title hopefuls Rangers are edging closer to completing the first signing of the Russell Martin era as they begin preparations for what promises to be a transformative summer of transfer activity at Ibrox under the former Southampton boss.

The Gers are expected to complete the signing of Scotland Under-21 midfielder Josh Mulligan, in a move which adds further competition in the middle of the park alongside Belgian international Nicolas Raskin, Ivory Coast ace Mohamed Diomande and homegrown duo Connor Barron and Lyall Cameron among others.

A report from Ibrox Noise claims a figure within the region of £1m has been agreed for the Dens Park fan favourite with a medical expected to take place in the coming days in Glasgow. The Light Blues faced strong competition to get the deal over the line but are now in pole position to win the race.

Rangers beat Salford City to Josh Mulligan signature

Rangers’ decision to sign Josh Mulligan sends out an early statement of intent that the club are ready to do business and get it done early ahead of a busy pre-season for the new manager as the club look to bridge the gap between themselves and Celtic.

Mulligan had been the subject of interest from ambitious League Two side Salford City, who have recently had a shakeup at board room level that means Manchester United icons David Beckham and Gary Neville, along with other investors like Declan Kelly and Lord Mervyn Davies will now take centre stage as opposed to other Premier League heroes such as Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Phil Neville, who are no longer shareholders.

Reports suggest Salford had offered Mulligan higher wages to move to Greater Manchester but claim the player was more attracted to the prospect of playing for one of Scotland’s biggest clubs and the ongoing project that the club have laid out for years to come.

Why have Rangers made the move for Josh Mulligan?

Josh Mulligan is one of the hottest young talents in the Scottish game and someone with long-term ambitions of breaking into the senior team at international level in years to come. He’s been at Dundee since he was a youngster and made his first team debut during the 2018/19 season as a teenager.

Overall, he racked up 122 appearances for the Dens Park club, scoring six and assisting 10 times while showing versatility by filling in a number of areas, including centre midfielder, right wing and also right-back.

He was pivotal in Dundee’s Championship title-winning campaign in 2022/23 and was also a member of the Cove Rangers side which won League Two during a productive loan spell in Altens.

In the past, Rangers have been criticised for their reluctance to sign strong homegrown talent but in Mulligan they look set to add a terrific all-rounder with great versatility and the ability to grow into a real star of the Scottish game.