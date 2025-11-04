The latest news regarding Celtic and Rangers after a manic Old Firm derby.

Celtic emerged 3-1 victors on Sunday against Rangers in a League Cup semi-final at Hampden that had everything.

Martin O’Neill made it two wins from two in his ‘interim’ spell as Celtic manager, as the 73-year old could now be tempted to go for a more permanent position. Goals from Johnny Kenny, Callum McGregor and Callum Osmand were enough to see the Hoops through to the final, where they will face St Mirren. As O’Neill is now the bookies favourite to take the top job at Parkhead, a former player of his has discussed whether he thinks the fan favourite gaffer would suit the permanent role.

On the other side of the city, Rangers fans will feel aggrieved about some decisions that were made in the semi-final, but ultimately it wasn’t their day. When James Tavernier slotted home a penalty in the dying minutes it looked as if the 10-men were in the ascendancy, however some tired legs in extra time contributed to their downfall. As Danny Rohl now prepares his side to welcome Roma at home, the Gers have been hit with the news that a SPFL Premiership fixture next month has been rescheduled.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest stories coming out of both Celtic Park and Ibrox:

Sutton urges Hoops fans not to get ‘over-excited’ with O’Neill start

Speaking on BBC’s Radio 5 Live’s 606 programme, Chris Sutton said he thinks that O’Neill and assistant interim coach, Shaun Maloney will not have a long-term future at Celtic Park. He said: “I think he said that he only wanted the job short-term.

“There are Celtic fans out there. I follow a lot of Celtic fans and what they say. They say, with Martin and Shaun Maloney, it should be short-term and as fillers. “But with respect, Celtic have beaten Falkirk, which they should do at home and beat them comfortably. Beat them well. It was important for Martin to get off to that start, and then beat a Rangers team who have been pretty rank all season. Is that something to get over-excited about?”

While Sutton doubts his former boss wants the full time role, O’Neill stated in his post-Old Firm press conference that he’s actually ‘enjoyed’ being back in the dugout and said if Dermot Desmond wanted him for the top job he wouldn’t rule it out.

Rangers fixture changed for Hibs showdown

Having just beaten the Hibees at Easter Road in their last league game, Rangers will welcome the Leith side to Ibrox next month. However, while the game was originally scheduled for Sunday, December 14th, it will now take place on the following day instead.

The reason for this is that Celtic and St Mirren will face off in the League Cup final on the 14th at 3:30 as a ‘showpiece event’. In turn, to avoid any matches clashing with the Hampden showdown, the Rangers fixture has been moved to the Monday night at 7:45pm (GMT).

The last time Rangers welcomed Hibs to Ibrox, they emerged 2-0 victors in Russell Martin’s only home domestic win against top-flight opposition. In the last clash at Easter Road on Wednesday night, a Danilo strike was enough to separate the two sides in the capital.