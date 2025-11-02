Rangers faced off against Celtic in a fiery Premier Sports Cup semi final.

It was a blood and thunder affair with refereeing incidents playing a massive role as Celtic beat 10-man Rangers 3-1 in a Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

The Hoops struck first in a back and forth affair with Johnny Kenny firing past goalkeeper Jack Butland. Controversy would soon ensue as Rangers’ Thelo Aasgaard was sent off for a high boot on Anthony Ralston while debate surrounded a possible red card for Celtic’s Auston Trusty after a collision with Butland. James Tavernier then converted a penalty after Anthony Ralston was deemed to have committed a handball in the box.

Callum McGregor and Callum Osmand goals in extra time sealed Celtic’s place in December’s final versus St Mirren. Nick Walsh was the man in the middle for this one, assisted on VAR by Steven McLean. Here are x refereeing and VAR incidents from the match at Hampden.

Nico Raskin own goal

The first moment came before the red card debates. Celtic took a quick free kick and ball is put back across the box after an initial Daizen Maeda effort to create a chance, Nasser Djiga clearing the ball off Nico Raskin and into his own net. The Wolves loanee was a yard deeper than his Rangers teammates put Maeda looked to have gone slightly early in trying to claim the ball.

Thelo Aasgaard sending off

There was little debate over this one. The summer signing from Luton Town performed a couple of nice flicks away from Celtic defenders but catches Ralston high with his studs, with Nick Walsh going straight for the red. VAR backed him, as have former refs Des Roache and Steve Conroy, through their Ref’s View Podcast.

The account posted on X “Red Card, no malice, but the contact was dangerous and fully justified” while Sportsound pundit Pat Bonner said: “It is a huge blow for Rangers. It is a bit naive. It was good technical play, but when you are stretching for the ball and go into the player, the referee has no choice.”

Auston Trusty yellow card

This was the one that proved particularly thorny. Butland collects the ball and Trusty leaves his leg dangling, and looks to catch the Rangers keeper in the face. He didn’t clatter him by any stretch but it was certainly taking a huge risk in the era of VAR, with Conroy and Roache split on how it should have went.

Their account said “Speed, force, brutality or intent which is the criteria for Serious Foul Play. We are in disagreement on this. It’s late and there’s no need to do that, ball is in Butland’s hand.” On Premier Sports’ coverage of the match, former Celtic boss Neil Lennon said: “It could have been a red, it is totally unnecessary. There’s no force but that is not the point. He is lucky.”

Daizen Maeda yellow card

This one enraged the Rangers support as Mohamed Diomande went down clutching his chest after a challenge by Maeda. Walsh flashed the yellow pretty quickly and VAR had no complaints over this one.

Rangers penalty incident

Gassama was a livewire when coming on and his shot was blocked by a diving Ralston, with Walsh judging it struck his arm. A VAR check ensued and backed Walsh up but debate surrounded this as well. Michael Stewart said on Premier’s co-commentary: It's a great penalty - pace, power and accuracy. Kasper Schmeichel has no chance. But that penalty... he's been penalised for tucking his arm in. It's extremely harsh for me.”