The former Tottenham and Chelsea manager joined the US National Team setup a year ago

It’s been a solid start to the season for Celtic defensively, as The Hoops are yet to concede a goal in the SPFL Premiership so far.

Even in their shock Champions League defeat to Kairat Almaty, The Celts still managed to keep a clean sheet in both legs, as well as in the most recent Old Firm derby. The Celtic board have received backlash for not replacing some big names who left the club in the summer, however this has mainly been in attacking areas.

Since signing in 2022, Cameron Carter-Vickers has been a colossus at the back for Celtic. The no-nonsense defender has been a reliable figure for Brendan Rodgers and has had a strong start to the 2025/26 season. His countryman, Auston Trusty hasn’t quite cemented his place in the current starting XI, but has looked solid when called upon.

USMNT boss, Mauricio Pochettino omitted both Carter-Vickers and Trusty from his latest squad, as they faced South Korea and Japan, respectively. The decision to overlook the Celtic duo hasn’t gone down well with an ESPN pundit.

Gomez claims Celtic stars aren’t ‘getting an opportunity’

Former USA International, Herculez Gomez was shocked that Carter-Vickers and Trusty weren’t in the squad. Speaking on a Men in Blazers podcast, he said “He (Carter-Vickers) has World Cup experience. But this pool, when it comes to centre-backs, I kind of feel like it’s the nine position, nobody is taking a hold of it.

“Tim Ream is 178 years old, and still playing. But you look at the pool, and there are some players, much like Aidan Morris, who haven’t had their opportunity, and Auston Trusty. He’s not getting an opportunity. So, I don’t know much stock Mauricio Pochettino is going to put into, ‘he (Carter-Vickers) has already been at the World Cup. He can help me out because he has the experience.’ He’s a filer, for me. He has got half of a foot in, and half of a foot out.”

Gomez spoke after USA lost 2-0 at home to South Korea, in what has been a turbulent year for the National Team. In July, Pochettino’s men lost the 2025 Gold Cup Final to their arch rivals, Mexico. Before that, they were defeated by Panama in the Semi Final stage of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Celtic duo’s on-field relationship could benefit Pochettino

Neither Carter-Vickers or Trusty featured in the USA’s defeats to Mexico and Panama, making it even more surprising The Hoops duo aren’t getting a game. Given that the pair play with each other for club and country, they have a good on-field relationship.

Pochettino’s first choice centre-back pairing appears to be Chris Richards of Crystal Palace and Tim Ream of Charlotte FC. Richards place in the team is cemented as he is playing week in, week out English Premier League football, however Ream, who Gomez referred to, is now at the age of 37 and considering International retirement.

It may go against Carter-Vickers and Trusty that they play in the SPFL, however neither player has looked out of place on the European stage. In Celtic’s goalless draw with Atalanta last season, Trusty put in a Man of the Match performance, while CCV has featured in the Champions League on 25 occasions for The Hoops.