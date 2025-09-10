The Celtic CEO is coming under fire after a tough transfer window

The role of Michael Nicholson in Celtic transfers has turned the centre of debate - amid one of the summer recruits being bombed out the Europa League squad.

Fire is coming from all angles for the Parkhead board after a poor summer transfer window. Votes of no confidence are being lodged by key fan groups and CEO Nicholson’s role in it all is coming under the microscope, with deals like one for Go Ahead Eagles star Jakob Breum falling by the wayside.

There are other transfer factors to consider involving head of football operations Paul Tisdale and boss Brendan Rodgers, like how Manchester City loanee Jahmai Simpson-Pusey has not made Celtic’s Europa League squad. He is yet to feature since joing the club from the Citizens and won’t play in any of their league phase matches. Mark Guidi kicked off the conversation on Go Radio to ponder what Nicholson has got to do with it all.

What Michael Nicholson’s role with Celtic transfers?

He said: “So, for example, does Paul Tisdale sit with Michael Nicholson? Let's just take the Go Ahead Eagles winger as an example if we’re led to believe that some of the numbers are accurate. Does Paul Tisdale, has he got the authority, does Michael Nicholson listen to him to say, Paul, what's the starting point here with this guy?

“Well, let's start at two and a half. We might get him. We'll need to go up, but let's start two. Why are you starting at one and a half? You're wasting time. What's our ceiling in this player, Paul?

“Well, absolutely do not go over £4 million for him or we move on. Are they having those conversations, or is it just, there's the player and there's the target, go and get on with it? I don't know and maybe we're not entitled to know.”

Andy Walker on Celtic transfer business

For ex-Celtic player Andy Walker, boss Rodgers has to be at the centre of any discussions, as he expressed surprise over his former side’s Manchester City loanee. Walker said: “The manager has to be involved. Here's the target, the manager's happy with it. And, you know, , he's really keen. He's really keen.

“You might push it a wee bit more than you would for someone. If you get him, it's a good deal. If you don't, we'll move on to our next target. I think that can be an input from you're talking about Tisdale. You're talking about a senior executive in Michael Nicholson who might sit across the table and try and conclude the deal. But you would also get the manager putting in his desire. How much is his desire to really get this player over the line?

“I was surprised that Simpson-Pusey wasn't in the squad, given how much he was talked about and how much that Celtic were going to develop this player for Man City and, you know, that might lead to a good relationship with a club. But really surprised that he wasn't included in the Europeans.”