Former Man City and Leicester attacker reckons he's in the right place to add to the Hoops silverware collection

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelechi Iheanacho insists Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has a “gift” for coaching and has vowed to repay the faith shown in him by firing the club to more silverware.

The former Manchester City and Leicester frontman agreed a one-year deal with the Hoops after deadline day following his release from La Liga outfit Sevilla, with his signing doing little to appease supporters following a horrific transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the 28-year-old Nigerian international has confessed he simply couldn’t turn down the chance to work under Rodgers once more after their successful spell together at the Foxes.

“He's been massively important in my career,” Iheanacho revealed in his first interview with Celtic TV. “He looked after me when I was in Leicester and gave me the opportunity to show my talent and help the team to win trophies.

“He's a great manager and a great person, with a good personality as well so I'm happy to be playing under him again. I'm happy to be a Celtic player and to play for this great club.

“His man management, the way he manages players, he's a great guy. He knows how to manage his team and the players as well. He has that gift for managing players very well. He looks after you, on the pitch and outside the pitch as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelechi Iheanacho taken aback by Celtic’s trophy cabinet

An EFL League Cup winners with Manchester City and an FA Cup, Community shield and Championship title winner with Leicester, Iheanacho declared he has joined a club who are “comfortable” at winning silverware on a regular basis.

He was blown away after seeing the Parkhead side’s all-time trophy haul laid out in the corridors of Lennoxtown and believes he's in the right place to add to that collection.

He added: “Funnily enough, when I came in here I saw the trophies they have won - 50 something, 20 something, it's a lot of trophies! It looks like it's something normal for the club.

“They are used to winning trophies and are comfortable doing it, so hopefully I'll be part of that here. To win something, you need to work your socks off to get it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They've done it over the years. Every single year, they keep doing it so they are a massive, massive club in a massive city.”

Iheanacho not envisaging any problems settling into his new surroundings

Iheanacho could make his Celtic debut this weekend when they travel to Kilmarnock on Sunday. He has been put through his paces in recent days and will get a chance to link up with close friend Kasper Schmeichel again when he the veteran goalkeeper reports back from international duty on Wednesday.

“It was lovely to be out there training and it’s a great group of boys,” Iheanacho stated. “I think I will fit in on and off the pitch. It will be good and I know some of the guys and they are all lovely.

“I played with Kasper at Leicester for a few years and he’s a good friend. I also know some of the staff too. I was next to Kasper in the dressing room at Leicester and it’s the same here. It’s like deja vu but he’s a funny guy and a great leader.”