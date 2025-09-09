Some of the latest Rangers and Celtic headlines | Getty Images

Here are some of the latest Rangers and Celtic headlines as domestic football prepares to return.

The international break is just about done and this summer’s transfer window is shut- meaning focus turns to action on the park for Rangers and Celtic.

That’s not strictly the case for fans of the latter, with several key supporters groups launching votes of no confidence in the Parkhead board, and a Saturday night statement from the champions has fuelled flames further. Boss Brendan Rodgers takes his side to Kilmarnock on Sunday for their next Premiership match.

Rangers meanwhile have pressure on them too, with just three wins from 11 under head coach Russell Martin so far, as they prepare to battle Hearts. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to both sides of the Old Firm.

Rangers talent’s transfer talks with Celtic hero

Leon King has revealed talks with Scott Brown that sealed a move to Ayr United. The centre-back has joined the Honest Men on a season-long loan after being frozen out of plans at Ibrox, and new boss plus Celtic icon Brown’s conversations proved key to a done deal.

He told club media: “It's been a while since I've played a few games. I was in the Championship last year with Queen's Park and I'm buzzing to be here. The squad here is amazing and we'll be pushing forward to try and win the league or get in the play-offs. As a footballer, all you want to do is play games and unfortunately I've not had that chance over the last few months, so I'm ecstatic to be here and ready to go.

“It has been [difficult not training with the Rangers first team ]. Obviously, being a footballer, you want to be playing as many games as possible and training in a team but the last few weeks have been pretty difficult. I'm just concentrating on myself and I'm ready to go here. I had a phone call with him yesterday about what the club are looking to do and what they want to do this season. I bought into it and I am buzzing, ready to go.”

Michael Stewart’s Celtic accusation

Pundit Michael Stewart has accused the Hoops board of talking nonsense. The scolding response to criticism of Celtic’s transfer approach called out 'other parties' for leaking information to press and 'inaccurate' reporting also had a swipe taken at it. It’s not gone down well on the accountability scale for supporters and former midfielder Stewart says it missed the mark totally.

He told Sportsound: “The statement is an absolute PR disaster. Talk about not being able to read the room. Of course, they were under pressure. They felt like they had to speak. But, to be perfectly honest, they’d have been better just being quiet than coming out with that. They are conflating all sorts of things. And it’s gobbledegook. That statement is trying to justify the end result. The fact is they’re now a striker down. Whether it’s quality or not, it’s just simple numbers.

“Kyogo Furuhashi went in January and wasn’t replaced. Idah was let go and was eventually replaced after the window shut. At no juncture in that statement did the Celtic board actually just come out say, 'you know what, it's not been as good as we hoped'. That statement could've been one word - 'sorry'." That could have been it. It didn’t look as if there was any self-reflection.”