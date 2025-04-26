Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The vocal pundit has been making his feelings known on Celtic’s next steps after title glory.

Michael Stewart reckons Celtic are only about to get strong with one big splash in the transfer market ahead.

The pundit was watching on as the Hoops wrapped up the league title by beating Dundee United 5-0 at Tannadice. They now have their eyes on a Treble, having already won the Premier Sports Cup, with a Scottish Cup final date with destiny against Aberdeen in May.

After a recent defeat against St Johnstone, boss Brendan Rodgers admitted he would making changes to his squad in the summer to guard against complacency, with the club making progress out the league phase of the Champions League this season. Since then, they have beaten Kilmarnock 5-1, St Johnstone 5-0 and the Tangerines by the same margin of victory. The pundit marvelled over the Hoops during the Tayside rout.

Michael Stewart’s Celtic assessment

He said during the game: “When Celtic play with the speed and the pace that they've shown, they're very difficult to live with. It's that pace in attack in particular that they go and exploit any gaps in the back-line.”

Stewart followed up with at full time: "As we have spoken about off the back of the St Johnstone game, I have got to be honest, when you watch the game it could have easily ended up Celtic winning the game. They had lots of attempts on target. Would Brendan Rodgers have read the riot act if they won the game 2-1?

“I don't know, but since then, it has been... the only black mark is Danny Armstrong scored at Celtic Park as they have scored five goals in each of the games. It's the only goal they have conceded. You wouldn't put it past them going the rest of the games in the league and certainly the cup final as well, have a real determination to finish things on a high.”

Recruitment task

Stewart is also confident in the belief that with Kieran Tierney bound to make an emotional return to the club from Arsenal, he will not be the only marquee man arriving in Glasgow’s east end, as a main number nine is due in the door. He added: “I am not sure how you could not be a big fan of the Celtic manager. He was reading the riot act a couple weeks ago, there were a few wondering afterwards whether was him potentially trying to pave a way to leave. It wasn't the case he was trying to create a bit of friction and a path away from the club.

“He came out and openly spoke about him being there next season and that is important for Celtic that they continue to back Brendan Rodgers. There was improvement in Europe and when you look at the squad, Kieran Tierney is coming back into it, they are going to look to recruit a striker, a main number nine. You think to yourself that they are capable of competing at that level now and with Brendan Rodgers in charge, those things will continue to drive and push each other. It's an enviable position they are in at the moment and there is no obvious end at the moment."