Brendan Rodgers has reaffirmed his commitment to Celtic by admitting he will “200 per cent” be leading the club forward next season after winning his tenth trophy with the Scottish champions.

For the fifth time in their illustrious history, the Hoops have scored five goals on the day they’ve clinched the Premiership title against Hearts (away) in season 2016/17, Rangers (home) in 2017/18, Kilmarnock (away) in 2023/24 and Dundee United (away) in 2024/25.

And Rodgers delivered an emphatic post-match message to supporters when discussing his future as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his current deal at Parkhead.

“I am very hungry to win,” Rodgers said as he reacted to his side’s latest title triumph. “We want to be the most successful team we can be. I will be here next year, 200%. I said 150% a few weeks ago. I have never been happier here.

“Leading into this game there was a little bit of negativity around the league and the competition, but we can only concentrate on ourselves. Our mentality has been so, so good.

“The competition is for everyone. When it matters, this team has produced, it's not our fault we're 18 points clear and scoring goals. It's important to keep the motivation and the hunger at this stage of the season and we know what we want to achieve and what records we want to beat.”

Rodgers was then probed on Greg Taylor’s future as a Celtic player by pundit Chris Sutton, with the defender heading for the exit door as it stands with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Asked for an update on the left-back’s situation, the Northern Irishman stated: “Listen, I’ve spoken so many times about wanting to keep him and I think it’s really important that I have the strongest squad I can. So the opportunity came up to bring Kieran (Tierney) back whose a top player.

“But I haven’t made it not clear about how important also Greg is. We’ve seen it with Jeffrey (Schlupp), he played in some games and was really good but the way the league is and how I sometimes like my teams to play, I need a full-back who can come on the inside, give us an overload.

“And it’s not just what he gives, it’s what he does for other players. I’m not sure if he’s going to stay or not, I’d love him to agree to be here. But I also respect that he has to really think about it because he’s been a starter for so long and he might want to feel that feeling.

“But he’ll get so many games under me, that’s what I know for sure. We’ll just have to wait and see, but an absolutely brilliant player, how he makes the team play. Because when I came back, both full-backs came inside. It took a bit of time for them to understand what I wanted from them. That’s what Ali Johnston became and then he became the guy from the inside. He’s such a good player.”

A Ryan Strain own goal plus doubles for Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah secured a fourth consecutive title win - and a 13th in 14 seasons - for Celtic as they swept United aside at Tannadice.