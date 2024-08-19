Tawanda Maswanhise | Motherwell Times

He has signed for Motherwell after time at Leicester City.

Tawanda Maswanhise hopes to catch a word with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers after his move to Motherwell - as he opens up on the potential of an extended Fir Park stay.

The attacker impressed off the bench against Kilmarnock in a 1-0 Premier Sports Cup last 16 win on Sunday, providing a cross for Moses Ebiye to head an extra-time winner home. He joins Stuart Kettlewell’s team after time in the Leicester City academy, where Celtic boss Rodgers was impressed during his time in charge of the Foxes.

Rodgers said in 2021 after including him in his Premier League squad for a match against Man Utd: “He's a young player I like. I've seen him playing for the Under-18s. He's quick, he's direct. He's got a lot of strengths and he's got a lot of potential, but a lot of work to do.

“Bringing in young players, like we've done with Luke before, it gives them the experience. To feel the preparation, to sit on the bench, to see the quality of the players, it gives him a flavour of the level and preparation he needs to be here. That was the idea."

Motherwell don’t face Celtic until October but Maswanhise wants to show his ex-gaffer how much he has improved while in claret and amber. He said: “I was always in and out but it was good when I was getting coached by Brendan. He taught me a lot to be fair.

“I'll have a word with him. Hopefully it's positive and a little catch-up would be nice. I was a young 18-year-old when he brought me into the team and now I am 21. I am a lot faster, stronger and a bit smarter."

Another helpful voice in helping him get a handle on life at Motherwell was Calvin Bassey. The defender joined Rangers fresh out the Foxes academy, going on to become an Ibrox favourite on their run to the 2022 Europa League final. Rangers then sold him in a deal worth almost £23m to Ajax.

Maswanhise said: “I am good mates with Calvin and his story was quite good. His journey, did well at Rangers, got his move, but it's been good so far. (He told me) be aware of the shouting from behind, the grief, the physicality here is quite strong. I'll get used to it."

Kettlewell was impressed by the forward in bounce matches and training, before handing him a six-month deal with the option to extend. When asked if he wanted to stay at Fir Park past his initial terms, Maswanhise left that in the hands of the manager, as he opened up on his move and a tough introduction in a friendly vs Everton.

He added: "It's the gaffer's choice. If he wants to keep me in the team, I want to assist and score goals etc. Hopefully that can go through. It's been a long process over the summer, training by myself. It's not been easy coming in, going into full-time after having a big break. But it's been good, I've been keeping up with the lads and getting to know them as well. It's been good.

"There was a friendly against Everton last week. I got the call the night before the game, playing against top Premier League players. Idrissa Gana Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucouré just running me about, but got there in the end!

"I don't think Scotland was in mind. I wanted to stay in England, but the options were getting wider as the transfer window opened. My first day or night was that first game so it was a nice welcome. All the players are nice. It's been good, nobody has given me grief yet so hopefully it stays like this."