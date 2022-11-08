The Hoops travel to Fir Park aiming to maintain their seven-point lead at the top

Celtic head into their Scottish Premiership encounter against Motherwell on Wednesday boasting an impressive six wins from their last six league matches.

The league leaders have been in sparkling domestic form of late and sit seven points clear of Rangers at the top of the table ahead of the World Cup break.

Ange Postecoglou’s side made to work hard for their latest victory - a 4-2 triumph over Dundeee United at Parkhead on Saturday - with last-gasp goals from substitutes Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada rounding off a dramatic finale.

Motherwell's Blair Spittal and Celtic's Matt O'Riley during a Premier Sports Cup match between Motherwell and Celtic at Fir Park, on October 19, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The reigning champions have only lost one of their 13 top-flight games to date and with their city rivals faltering, Celtic can take advantage by strengthening their grip of top spot with victory in Lanarkshire.

Motherwell, who occupy ninth place, have been plagued by inconsistency during the first part of the season and will be looking to return to winning ways after agonisingly losing 3-2 against Hearts at Tynecastle. Goals from Louis Moult and Blair Spittal were not enough for the Steelmen to salvage a point after Lawrence Shankland converted an 89th minute penalty for the hosts.

Advertisement

Steven Hammell’s side will have to improve their home form as well given they currently have the worst record in the division after claiming just four points from a possible 18 at Fir Park.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Motherwell vs Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Fir Park, North Lanarkshire

Advertisement

When: Wednesday, November 9th – kick-off 7.45pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will not be broadcast live. International subscribers can stream the game through their CelticTV package. Fans in the UK and Ireland will be able to listen to live audio.

BBC Sportsound will also provide online and radio updates throughout the match, with Sportscene highlights on from 10.40pm.

What are the latest match odds?

MOTHERWELL 10/1 | DRAW 19/4 | CELTIC 2/7

Advertisement

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Referee Willie Collum has been selected by the SFA to take charge of the fixture. He will be assisted by Dougie Potter and Craig Ferguson, with Alan Newlands named as the fourth official. David Dickinson is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

What’s the team news ahead of Motherwell vs Celtic?

Ange Postecoglou revealed that midfielder James McCarthy will be ruled out of action for the forseeable future after suffering a “significant” hamstring injury.

The Hoops fringe players has been limited to a bit-part role since signing for the club on a free transfer last summer and with his contract running until 2025, it remains to be seen if the 31-year-old can force his way into the starting XI.

Advertisement

Skipper Callum McGregor is the only other absentee for the trip to Lanarkshire.

James McCarthy of Celtic warms up prior to a Cinch Scottish Premiership match

Speaking in his pre-match media conference, Postecoglou said: “James McCarthy unfortunately picked up a hamstring injury in training a couple od days ago, which will mean he’ll miss out. It’s quite a significant one, so obviously with the break coming by the time we restart he will hopefully be back training with the group. Everyone else is okay.

“We’ve tried to maintain a level of performance by making sure we don’t overburden any players and for the most part we’ve probably done that. There’s two or three that have played more than others but we’ve rotated the squad with performances in mind and that’s no different going into these next two games.

“I’ll pick a team that I think will get the job done for us and give us the best chance of success. You obviously hope the guys that are going away (for the World Cup) come through unscathed. It’s one of thee things in football, you can protect players but then something could happen in the first training session with their country, so it’s better we just go out about business as normal as possible.”

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell is without defender Paul McGinn after the right-back received the results of a scan on the knee injury he sustained at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Advertisement