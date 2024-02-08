Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Glasgow MSP has sent a warning after a Celtic fan's hair caught fire amid pyro being lit during the Premiership clash between the Hoops and Hibs.

As the players emerged from the Easter Road tunnel, a large amount of pyrotechnics appeared in the away end. And social media footage has displayed a man's hair coming alight amid the scenes.

Pyro has become an area of focus for the football authorities after incidents across this season. James Dornan believes the SFA and SPFL must do more.

The Glasgow Cathcart constituent has called for more to be done amid a growing concern over serious injury and risk to life. Dornan also believes government intervention is needed.

He told the Herald: "I have been asking for the issue of pyrotechnics to be taken more seriously in Scottish football grounds for some time now.

"Maybe this extremely unfortunate and potentially disastrous incident will shake up the footballing authorities to deal with it, although to date they’ve shown no real desire to do so. Hopefully the SG will accept that this is a matter that needs government intervention before we see someone suffer serious injury or potentially lose a life."

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Head of Prevention, Protection and Preparedness Iain McLeod said: “It is illegal to carry pyrotechnics, flares or fireworks into public spaces, but sadly we are seeing a small minority of reckless individuals using pyrotechnic devices at football stadiums and other events across Scotland.

"Not only is it illegal, but it puts spectators and players at risk of harm, particularly in crowded and confined spaces. Pyrotechnic devices can reach temperatures in excess of 1200 degrees and can continue to burn even when discarded.

"They pose a number of risks, including potentially serious injury to anyone within the vicinity of a live pyrotechnic, and a fire risk dependant on where the pyrotechnic is discharged.