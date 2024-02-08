Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic got away with a win when they fell below standards against Hibs, according to Rangers legend Kris Boyd.

The former striker was on Sky Sports punditry duty as the Hoops sealed a narrow 2-1 Premiership victory at Easter Road. Two Adam Idah penalties - one in the first 10 minutes and the other in second half stoppage time - were enough to cancel out Dylan Levitt's second half leveller.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dropped points for the seventh time in the Premiership this season would have allowed Rangers to go clear at the top with their game in hand. Now Celtic are back three ahead and Philippe Clement's men can only go ahead on goal difference.

Boyd was far from impressed though and says the Hoops were a far cry away from the levels they have set over recent years filled with trophies. Next up for them is a tricky Scottish Cup clash away at St Mirren.

He said: "Any game you want to get the three points, but make no mistake Celtic got away with one tonight there is no doubt about that.

"He has come up (Idah) and a lot of people were asking questions of him before he came up but to score to massive penalties the way he did, credit to him.

Advertisement

Advertisement