The 50-year-old is back in management a year after stepping down from his second spell in charge of the Hoops

Ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon has opened up on his decision to accept the vacant manager’s post at Cypriot outfit AC Omonia Nicosia.

The Northern Ireland coach was handed a two-and-a-half-year contract with last season First Division champions as he begins a new chapter in his career.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 50-year-old, who won TEN trophies during his two spells in charge of the Hoops, recently revealed his desire to manage a team abroad and has broken his silence on how the move came around.

Former Hibs boss Neil Lennon has been working as a pundit - but admits he's eyeing a return to management

The former Hibs and Bolton Wanderers boss has spent the majority of his career in Scotland, but having won everything on offer domestically during his time in charge of Celtic, Lennon is looking forward to a new challenge in Cyprus.

Speaking on talkSPORT earlier today, he said: “I got a phone call from an agent at the weekend saying that Omonia would be interested in taking on my services.

“I did a bit of research on it, spoke to representatives of the club, the president and had a look at some of the recent games. I have to say I was quite impressed by the standard and attitude of the players.

“They are the current champions but haven’t had a great season this season but are still in the cup competition which we obviously want to try and progress in.

“That’s the target now, finish the season well and try and win a trophy.”

After outlining his targets for the remainder of the season, Lennon reiterated his desire to test himself in Europe, having stepped down from his second spell as Parkhead boss over 12 months ago.

Omonia narrowly missed out on the Cypriot top six when the top tier split in two but competed in the Europa Conference League group stage earlier this season, finishing third behind FC Basel and FK Qarabag.

Neil Lennon left Celtic in February.

Lennon added: “You always have reservations about any of these things but I always fancied the opportunity to work abroad. I think it will be a nice climate change but that is not the be-all and end-all I think more than anything it is a nice challenge and one that really appeals to me.

“It’s a big club. I think it is quite a competitive league and at the end of it if you are successful there is the opportunity to take the club into Europe again.

“They’ve got a chance of winning trophies but it is the overall being back in the game and a new challenge and culture to take on and see where it takes me.

“I had a good time at Celtic. It didn’t end well but I’ve been at Hibs and Bolton and done over 500 games. I sort of spent a lot of time in Scotland and wanted a new challenge and Omonia are going to give me it.

“It is very exciting, it is going to be different and take a little bit of adaption but having looked at it and researched it more, it ticked a lot of boxes for me.