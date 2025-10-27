Celtic fell to a costly defeat against Hearts | Getty Images

Celtic fell eight points behind Hearts in the league table after a costly defeat at Tynecastle

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers hero Neil McCann has described some of Brendan Rodgers’ recent behaviour as puzzling and admits that he thought his recent interview regarding Hearts was disrespectful.

Rodgers is under increasing pressure to get Celtic back on track. They sit second in the table, were eliminated from the Champions League at the play-off stage and are leading trailing Hearts by eight points in the league table after last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to the Tynecastle club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manager’s future at Celtic is uncertain, with many questioning the club’s transfer policy and the dip in performances on the field. After his side’s loss to Hearts, Rodgers said his team ‘had to deal with a lot of direct balls’ as he pointed at the contrast in styles between the two teams.Something which McCann thought was unnecessary after the defeat.

Neil McCann slams Brendan Rodgers for ‘disrespectful’ comments

Neil McCann, who starred for both Rangers and Hearts, told Sportscene: “I thought it was quite disrespectful not only to the club, Hearts, but the current team right now, Derek McInness and his group.

“I think Brendan’s said a few things in the last number of weeks that have been puzzling to me, I’m not sure what he’s thinking there but I did think that was disrespectful.

“You look at Hearts’ 22 goals versus Celtic’s 12, 10 ahead. Positive goal difference 14 ahead of Celtic right now. So I think they’re not playing hoof ball. That club is not being built on hoof ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s been a few really good teams, there’s not a right way to play football that’s up to the coach and the fans like that style as long as you’re winning games of football and Hearts have done it today they’re eight points clear and I think its a wonderful achievement.”

Celtic need big reaction to get their season back on track

Brendan Rodgers has had a great deal of success in both of his stints as Celtic boss but he now has to navigate his way through a big storm of pressure and uncertainty as he looks to salvage his team’s season and assure his team win the league title.

Celtic play host to newly-promoted Falkirk in a massive clash in midweek, knowing anything less than three points will only pile the pressure further on Rodgers and his team.

The Hoops also have a League Cup crown to defend. They face Rangers and new manager Danny Rohl, for the first time since Russell Martin’s exit on Sunday 9 November.