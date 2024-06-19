New Hearts signing backed for Celtic or Rangers move by former boss

Getty Images

Hearts’ newest signing is already being tipped to land a move to one of Scotland’s two biggest clubs.

New Hearts signing James Penrice is already being tipped to wind up at one of the Old Firm clubs. Penrice has previously been linked with a move to Rangers, but it was Hearts who snapped up the 25-year-old on Tuesday, agreeing a three-year deal.

Penrice is a versatile player who can play at left-back, on the wing or as a defensive midfielder, and his performances for Livingston over recent years have now seen him earn a step up to Hearts, handing him the opportunity to play European football next season.

With Rangers having been linked as recently as January, Hearts will be getting excited about their new man’s potential, but Penrice’s former Livingston boss David Martindale believes the versatile star will end up at Celtic or Rangers some day.

“He was a huge loss for us last season,” Martindale told the Hearts Standard, “He got an injury and we never really quite got him back on the park. See, when we lose a player of that quality at a smaller club, we’ve got good players but we don’t have the squad depth. He had made left-back his own. He’s worked really, really hard at the defensive side of his game.

“For me, I genuinely think Hearts have ‘won a watch’ with him. This is me being really, really honest and people will maybe laugh at this. But I can see James playing for Rangers. I can see James playing for Celtic. That’s how highly I rate him. He can look after the ball. Hearts are a top-three club so he wouldn’t look out of place playing for anyone in the top three in my opinion.”