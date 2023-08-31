The viral competition comes at a timely moment with the first Old Firm fixture of the season taking place on Sunday.

The Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers has been named the second-best footballing rivalry in the world on a viral poll, but winning Newcastle United fans have been sheepish in accepting the accolade for the Tyne Wear derby.

The Football History Boys have been holding a 'Rivalries World Cup' to determine the most infamous clashes across the footballing world and it all came down to a last smackdown on Tuesday evening in the grand final. The last two fixtures left standing were the Tyne Wear Derby and the Old Firm Derby.

Nearly 10,000 football fans gave their opinion on the poll which saw the North East clash be crowned winners in a close-fought affair. Newcastle United vs Sunderland triumphed with 53.3% of the vote, but even Magpies fans were urging one another to pick the Old Firm clash.

On Newcastle United supporter labelled it 'ridiculous' that his club was winning the poll with another 'Geordie born and raised' admitting that the 'Glasgow derby is far bigger than ours'.

One fan wrote: "As much as I love our derbies, it doesn't come close to the Old Firm games."

Another added: "Even Newcastle fans know it’s old firm every day of the week. It’s just we never win anything."

Meanwhile, another Magpies lover confessed to voting for the Tyne Wear derby but knowing that wasn't the fair result. They wrote: "Let’s be honest here. I’m voting for Newcastle because they’re my team - but if we’re being realistic nothing comes close to how savage that Old Firm game is."

The Old Firm fixture beat the Paulista derby (Corinthians vs Palmeiras) in the semi-final, the Eternal derby (Red Star vs Partizan) in the quarter-final and the Eternal Enemies derby (Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos) in the round of 16 to book its place in the final.