Brendan Rodgers takes charge of his first Old Firm derby since December 2018

Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic will go head-to-head at Ibrox in the first Old Firm derby of the 2023/24 season.The all-Glasgow affair is one of the most fierce rivalries in world football and it is expected to have a huge effect on the landscape of the title race even at this early stage of the season.

Celtic are the early pacesetters at the top of the table with two wins from their opening three games, under returning manager Brendan Rodgers. The Hoops are aiming to win their third consecutive league title after a hugely successful season last term.Rangers have the opportunity to leapfrog Celtic with a victory. Michael Beale’s side have won two of their opening three games and have shown signs of improvement in the league since their opening day defeat to Kilmarnock.

The match is Brendan Rodgers’ first Old Firm Derby since December 2018 and the televised game is likely to attract huge audiences from fans around the world. Particularly Celtic fans who will be unable to attend the game due to the ongoing feud over ticket allocation. But when is the match between Rangers and Celtic and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action from Ibrox?

When is Rangers vs Celtic?

Rangers and Celtic will face off at Ibrox on Sunday 3 September in a highly-anticipated encounter at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Runners-up Rangers enjoyed a 3-0 victory in the last encounter at Ibrox with Todd Cantwell, John Souttar and Fashion Sakala all getting on the scoresheet.

The result marked Michael Beale’s first victory in an Old Firm Derby, with Celtic winning four of the other five games in all competitions last season.

How to watch on UK TV

Sky Sports Football and Main Event will provide full coverage of the clash between Rangers and Celtic.

Build up to the highly anticipated encounter begins at 11am and the match itself kicks off an hour later at 12pm.

Sky customers can live stream the match online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which is available to download through most mainstream app stores.

Head to head

Over the course of history there have been 436 Old Firm derbies in competitive matches such as the Scottish Premiership and two domestic cups which date all the way back to 1890.

In that time frame, Rangers have the slightly better head-to-head record with 169 wins to Celtic’s 165 wins where there has also been 102 draws.