Nine more Premier League stars that Celtic or Rangers could sign for free this summer - gallery

Several big names players inclduing former Man Utd and Liverpool stars are set to become free agents next month after spells in the English top flight.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 14th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST

It looks set to be a busy summer across the Scottish Premiership with incomings and outgoings at both Celtic and Rangers expected over the next few months.

The Gers already have a head start on their rivals having secured the signatures of three players already while Celtic are tied up securing a replacement for Ange Posteocglou following his move to Tottenham Hotspur. As both clubs look at their shopping lists for the window, they may want to consider some of these stars who are currently set to become free agents following spells at English Premier League clubs.

Following on from yesterday’s list of free agents, here are nine more Premier League stars that Celtic or Rangers could sign for free this summer:

The Ghanaian international has previously been linked with Rangers but could be of interest to Celtic if Brendan Rodgers takes over and fancies a reunion with his old Leicester City player

1. Daniel Amartey

The Ghanaian international has previously been linked with Rangers but could be of interest to Celtic if Brendan Rodgers takes over and fancies a reunion with his old Leicester City player

Once considered one of the most promising players to come through Everton's ranks, the midfielder will be available on a free and could certainly be a useful addition to either squad

2. Tom Davies

Once considered one of the most promising players to come through Everton’s ranks, the midfielder will be available on a free and could certainly be a useful addition to either squad

The former Manchester United man didn't hit the heights many expected with Nottingham Forest last season but there id definitely a player in there somewhere with the potential to tear up the Scottish Premiership

3. Jesse Lingard

The former Manchester United man didn’t hit the heights many expected with Nottingham Forest last season but there id definitely a player in there somewhere with the potential to tear up the Scottish Premiership

Still only 29-years old but very much a veteran of the Premier League who had huge success during his time at Liverpool despite only being a bit-part player for the past few campaigns

4. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Still only 29-years old but very much a veteran of the Premier League who had huge success during his time at Liverpool despite only being a bit-part player for the past few campaigns

