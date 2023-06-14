It looks set to be a busy summer across the Scottish Premiership with incomings and outgoings at both Celtic and Rangers expected over the next few months.

The Gers already have a head start on their rivals having secured the signatures of three players already while Celtic are tied up securing a replacement for Ange Posteocglou following his move to Tottenham Hotspur. As both clubs look at their shopping lists for the window, they may want to consider some of these stars who are currently set to become free agents following spells at English Premier League clubs.