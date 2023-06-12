In pictures: 15 Premier League free agents that Celtic or Rangers could look to sign this summer
There are several high-profile English top-flight players who could become free agents this summer including ex-England internationalists.
Celtic and Rangers have kick started their summer recruitment drives, with the Ibrox club already signing three players on pre-contracts in recent weeks.
The Hoops are currently searching for a new manager after Ange Postecoglou’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur, but the Scottish champions have been linked with a few players, including talented Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm.
The free agent market may very well be a place that both Glasgow giants turn to for some bargain deals this summer and there are a number of high-profile names that look set to be released by some of the English Premier League’s top sides.
The question is could they do it on a cold Tuesday night in Dingwall? Here are 15 current out-of-contract Premier League players, set to become free agents, that Celtic or Rangers could look to sign in the transfer window: