In pictures: 15 Premier League free agents that Celtic or Rangers could look to sign this summer

There are several high-profile English top-flight players who could become free agents this summer including ex-England internationalists.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:29 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 17:34 BST

Celtic and Rangers have kick started their summer recruitment drives, with the Ibrox club already signing three players on pre-contracts in recent weeks.

The Hoops are currently searching for a new manager after Ange Postecoglou’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur, but the Scottish champions have been linked with a few players, including talented Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm.

The free agent market may very well be a place that both Glasgow giants turn to for some bargain deals this summer and there are a number of high-profile names that look set to be released by some of the English Premier League’s top sides.

The question is could they do it on a cold Tuesday night in Dingwall? Here are 15 current out-of-contract Premier League players, set to become free agents, that Celtic or Rangers could look to sign in the transfer window:

33yo centre-back - Irishman last played for the Magpies in January 2022 and has spent the season on loan at Premier League bound Sheffield United. Has already stated he would be open to a permanent return to Bramall Lane but could he be persuaded north of the border if an opportunity arose?

1. Ciaran Clark - Newcastle United

1. Ciaran Clark - Newcastle United

33yo centre-back - Irishman last played for the Magpies in January 2022 and has spent the season on loan at Premier League bound Sheffield United. Has already stated he would be open to a permanent return to Bramall Lane but could he be persuaded north of the border if an opportunity arose?

27yo left winger - Ghana international appears to have no future at the Bees but is very versatile. Equally comfortable on the wing — as a right-footer cutting in from the left — or in midfield, he caught the eye on loan at Rotherham United.

2. Tariqe Fosu - Brentford

2. Tariqe Fosu - Brentford

27yo left winger - Ghana international appears to have no future at the Bees but is very versatile. Equally comfortable on the wing — as a right-footer cutting in from the left — or in midfield, he caught the eye on loan at Rotherham United. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

21yo centre-back - A produce of the Seagulls academy, the talented youngster is a soon-to-be free agent but appears close to a move to Bristol City. Has secured enough first-team experience to be considered an immediate first-team option and his aggressive style of play and good close control and two of his biggest assets.

3. Haydon Roberts - Brighton & Hove Albion

3. Haydon Roberts - Brighton & Hove Albion

21yo centre-back - A produce of the Seagulls academy, the talented youngster is a soon-to-be free agent but appears close to a move to Bristol City. Has secured enough first-team experience to be considered an immediate first-team option and his aggressive style of play and good close control and two of his biggest assets.

32yo defensive midfielder - The Serbian has been a proper stalwart for Palace across seven seasons, netting 28 goals in 198 games. Leads by example and has contributed a lot to the South London club. Could he be lured north of the border this summer? Stranger things have happened.

4. Luka Milivojevic - Crystal Palace

4. Luka Milivojevic - Crystal Palace

32yo defensive midfielder - The Serbian has been a proper stalwart for Palace across seven seasons, netting 28 goals in 198 games. Leads by example and has contributed a lot to the South London club. Could he be lured north of the border this summer? Stranger things have happened.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
