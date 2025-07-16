This former Celtic rising star is now a highly sought-after target on the summer transfer window.

Former Celtic ace Ben Doak has been making waves across both Scottish and English football lately, following his impressive spell on loan with Middlesbrough last season.

The teenager was given time on the pitch with Liverpool at the weekend during their pre-season clash with Preston North End. Doak came on after half-time to replace fellow youngster Trey Nyoni.

After winning the Premier League last season, manager Arne Slot is assessing his strongest squad to field when they defend their title. Doak will be looking to not only impress the boss, but make a good display of himself should another summer move be on the cards.

The 19-year-old isn’t short of options either, with Nottingham Forest the latest club to throw their hat into the ring in pursuit of his signature.

Nottingham Forest eye Ben Doak as big gap needs filling

According to the Express, Forest are in the race for Doak, who contributed three goals and seven assists in the Championship for Boro last season. The East Midlands side have a hefty chunk of cash to invest this window too, having recently sanctioned the sale of star winger Anthony Elanga.

Forest agreed a £55 million deal with Premier League rivals Newcastle United last week and now they are on the market for Elanga’s replacement. Those at the City Ground have identified rising star Doak as an option to fill the gap left behind by Elanga.

Forest, spearheaded by Nuno Espirito Santo, have qualified for European football next season following their seventh-place finish in the Premier League. They finished comfortably inside the top ten, despite fighting against relegation in the previous two seasons.

Plenty of interest shown in Ben Doak

Forest’s rivals including Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Everton are also in the running for Doak, who left Celtic in 2022 to pursue his chapter with Liverpool. Brentford are also keen on his signature and have reportedly been monitoring him for ‘at least’ 12 months.

The report claims that Doak is ‘open’ to a move away from Liverpool, having enjoyed being a regular part of Middlesbrough’s first team last season. With the Reds in the process of overhauling a chunk of their own players, they would also be open to facilitating a sale and are said to be looking for a fee in the region of ‘at least £25 million’.

Doak made his Celtic debut at just 16 years of age and since 2024, he has been integrated into the Scotland national team. Since his move to Liverpool, the winger has made 10 senior appearances but is now looking to break into a first team full-time, which is something the Reds are unlikely to be able to guarantee him, with Mohamed Salah firmly ahead of anyone else as their first choice right-winger.