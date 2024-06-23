Odsonne Edouard makes decision amid transfer speculation as Celtic hero joins with current + ex-Hoops stars
Odsonne Edouard has made a decision amid speculation around the Celtic hero’s future.
It has been reported that the star’s time at Crystal Palace could be coming to an end, with the Premier League club willing to listen to offers for the Frenchman. He moves to London in 2021 after four years at Celtic, initially joining on loan from PSG before moving permanently.
As per the Sun, Edouard has now changed agents ahead of the summer window fully kicking into gear. He is now with PLG, which is the company of Liverpool star Trent Alexander- Arnold's brother, Tyler.
Also in the agency according to Transfermarkt is Celtic star Greg Taylor, alongside former Hoops aces in David Turnbull, Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie and Nat Phillips. They also represent Scotland captain Andy Robertson, Calvin Ramsay and Josh Doig.
The South London Press stated previously that Palace value the former Celtic striker "at around £20million". They spent £14m to sign him from a side he had netted 87 times for in 178 matches. Back at Parkhead, and boss Brendan Rodgers is hunting additions to his squad for the new season.
Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo are two targets on his mind. They spent all or some of last season on loan at Celtic from Norwich City and Benfica respectively, with talks said to be underway over getting them back for the long haul. Keeping top stars will also be a priority ahead of a Champions League return, with Matt O’Riley one star in demand.
