Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Oliver Burke is expected to leave Werder Bremen this summer

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Celtic loanee Oliver Burke is expected to be on the move once again this summer as he aims to boost his chances of making the Scotland squad once again after a five-year-hiatus from international football.

The Herald understands that Burke is likely to become a free agent this summer, in news which will interest a number of top teams throughout Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has already turned down two offers to extend his stay at the Weserstadion after joining Bremen in 2022.

What does the future hold for Oliver Burke?

Werder Bremen sports director Peter Niemeyer has insisted that the club remain keen to keep Oliver Burke on board and extend his contract beyond this season.

Burke has scored eight goals and registered one assist from 43 appearances during three injury hit seasons in Germany, but is currently enjoying his best campaign to date in the Bundesliga with six goals in 24 appearances across all competitions while primarily playing in a new position as a centre forward.

Niemeyer said: "We are continuing constructive discussions with Oliver.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burke, however, admitted he is not worried about his situation. He said: "Of course, every player wants to know what will happen to him, but I'm completely relaxed about it. That's football, certain things just take time. I'll give my best in the final games and enjoy every moment."

The Athletic understand Burke has already decided his next destination and state that Union Berlin are the favourites to sign the footballer on a free transfer once his existing deal expires. Union are 13th in the table, four places lower than Werder Bremen but did compete in the Champions League as recently as last season.

Oliver Burke’s career so far

Oliver Burke started his career as a winger and rose to prominence when he broke into the Nottingham Forest side as a teenager in 2014/15 before making his Scotland debut a season later in 2015/16.

Burke's early season form and performances attracted the interest of leading European and Premier League clubs, such as Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Liverpool but it was ultimately RB Leipzig who won the race to sign him for £13m in 2017 making him the most expensive Scottish footballer in history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He struggled for regular minutes at the Red Bull Arena but a year later was able to break his own record by joining West Brom for £15m - meaning a total of £28m had been spent on him in two seasons.

Injuries derailed his progress at West Brom, but he was able to score four times in 19 appearances during a steady but unspectacular loan spell at Celtic in 2019.

Since then, Burke has played for the likes of Sheffield United, Millwall, Birmingham City and Werder Bremen, he’s been capped 13 times for Scotland, scoring once, but hasn't been called up since 2020 in Steve Clarke’s early months in the dugout.