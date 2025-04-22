Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic have not progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League since 2013

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has backed Brendan Rodgers to go one step further and lead the Hoops into the last 16 of the Champions League next season. Rodgers finally got the Hoops back into the knockout stage of Europe's elite competition after picking up 12 points from eight games to finish in 21st position.

The Glasgow side hammered Slovan Bratislava 5-1 in their opening game before falling to a humiliating 7-1 defeat against last season’s finalists Borussia Dortmund. They bounced back with a defiant 0-0 draw against Europa League winners Atalanta and followed that up with a thumping 3-1 victory over 2020 semi-finalists RB Leipzig before drawing 1-1 against Club Brugge and 0-0 with Dinamo Zabreg. A 1-0 win over BSC Young Boys essentially ensured Celtic a play-off spot before they fell to an entertaining 4-2 defeat against eventual quarter-finalists Aston Villa.

Celtic showed great spirit across two legs against Bayern Munich, but were beaten 3-2 on aggregate with Alphonso Davies breaking fans hearts in the 94th minute in Germany.

Neil Lennon backs Celtic to go even further next season

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon, who was the last man to lead the Parkhead club to the last 16 feels his former club are capable of once again smashing the glass ceiling as his side did in 2013.

Lennon navigated his way through a group containing Barcelona, Benfica and Russian outfit Spartak Moscow. His team started out with a 0-0 draw against Benfica, earned a 3-2 win in Russia before falling to a 2-1 defeat at Barcelona. They then defeated the Spanish giants 2-1 at Celtic Park after goals from Victor Wanyama and youngster Tony Watt before losing 2-1 to Benfica and securing their place in the last 16 with a 2-1 triumph over Spartak Moscow.

Celtic’s journey ended with a 5-0 defeat to Juventus in the round-of-16 marking the club’s last progression to that stage.However, Lennon feels the current crop and the existing manager after capable of equalling or beating that feat with the right level of investment.

The current Dunfermline boss explained,:"I think they'll back him. That's why Brendan came back in the first place and they spent big in the summer," via the Scottish Football Social Club.

"The last 16 has been the glass ceiling since my time, since Gordon Strachan. I think it can be broken and they've got the financial power to do that. They've also got the manager to do that. There will be discussions going on from now until the transfers are made.

"Maybe one players leaves. Two good ones left this season in Kyogo and Matt O'Riley but they were still very, very good in Europe and great domestically. What Brendan will want is to improve that incrementally. Yeah it's going to cost money but the money is there to be spent.”

Past Brendan Rodgers quotes suggest change is near

Brendan Rodgers is on course to achieve another domestic treble with Celtic but that won’t halt his quest for improvements as he hints at an overhaul.

Celtic defeat St Johnstone 5-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-final last time out, but were beaten by the basement side in the league earlier this month. At the time, he hinted that he needed to freshen up the squad dynamic and suggested this summer would be busy.

He explained via the Daily Record: “It's all about improvement. I think naturally what you have at our club is a natural slide of players that move out and come in every three or four years.It's the nature of our model here, but it's also the nature of players being here and maybe either looking to move on or want to come away from the pressure that's here, because three or four years of it, it's a lot of pressure.

“But we always have to be ready to replace any players that go. But obviously important for us is improvement.We always want to improve the team, improve the hunger in the team. That's always key. You need the freshness. It's either that or the manager goes. It’s simple, there’s no rocket science in it. You cannot be at a club for a long period of time with the same group of players.”