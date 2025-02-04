The winter transfer window has closed but some deals continued to be finalised overnight.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Celtic prospect Josh Rae has completed the latest move in his career with a post-Deadline Day loan switch to the Scottish Championship.

The winter window officially closed on Monday but some pending moves have since been finalised across the county throughout this night and the following morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old’s current parent club is the Hoops’ league rivals St Johnstone, after penning a two-year deal with them just last June. After starting the first three Scottish Premiership matches of the season, Rae was dropped for eight games, before becoming a regular again briefly.

However, things have switched up again at McDiarmid Park. Despite a strong run of starts under manager Simo Valakari at St Johnstone, the arrival of Andy Fisher on loan from Swansea City this window dropped Rae back to the bench. Fisher makes the move for his first ever spell in Scotland.

Josh Rae set for new challenge in second tier

Rae has joined Raith Rovers under the guidance of ex-Celtic midfielder Barry Robson. The Kirkcaldy side currently sit seventh in the Scottish Championship and the arrival of Rae will offer competition for former Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski, who is currently their number one choice between the sticks.

“Happy to be here, can’t wait to meet you all and get started. Looking forward to working with the gaffer and the rest of the boys,” Rae told the club following his switch from St Johnstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Croy-born shot-stopper brings with him some solid knowledge and experience of the Championship. Prior to his move to the top flight, Rae impressed during his time with Airdrieonians, and even kept two clean sheets against Rovers.

Robson is also excited to welcome Rae over the threshold, as he hopes his side can climb the table towards the top five between now and the end of the season.

“We are delighted to get Josh on board,” the manager said. “He is a goalkeeper who has experience at this level, he is good with his feet, a good shot stopper and he also has real good character to fit in with the group.“

Josh Rae’s career

Rae enjoyed stints at three clubs as he was coming through the youth ranks, including Celtic and Leeds United. In 2013, it was announced that the Hoops had beaten Liverpool and Everton to the signing of Rae, who was just 13 years old at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made the switch to Celtic just days after making his debut with Hamilton U20s. At 13, Rae already towered at 6 ft 1. Former Accies director Allan Maitland said at the time: “His family have decided his future lies with Celtic. I am disappointed to lose another player. But I recognise that, as a Celtic supporter, when Celtic come calling, it is hard to resist.”

After another youth move to Leeds, Rae made his first step up to senior football in 2019, when he signed for Edinburgh City. Between then and his latest move to Raith Rovers, Rae has played for the likes of Peterhead and Queen of the South.