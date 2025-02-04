There isn’t much time for being picky now as Celtic are left a striker short after the transfer window.

It’s the day after the night before and the Celtic fans have been left with questions after a quiet deadline day.

The winter transfer window is over and with it, the Hoops end the period with Jota and Jeffrey Schlupp as their arrivals. But they had far more exits in the likes of Luis Palma, Stephen Welsh, Alexandro Bernabei and Odin Thiago Holm, with the main one being Kyogo.

He has been the club talisman and his exit leaves Adam Idah as the only senior striker, with youngsters Johnny Kenny and seemingly West Ham United-bound Daniel Cumming for cover.

Rodgers said as the transfer window clocked ticked down after Kyogo’s exit: “There’s no point in bringing in someone if they’re not the right fit. So it might be more down that route, but we’ll wait and see. My feeling was always once Kyogo was gone, was to have someone else to come in. I don’t know exactly know where it’s at at this moment, but I’d be hopeful that we can do that.

“But the demand is still there to improve the squad. We have to make sure that there’s constant improvement. That’s been clear. I don’t need to fall out with anyone over it.”

So who could be about on the free agent market for Rodgers to use as a last-ditch cover option? We take a look at some candidates.

Maxi Gomez

Back in 2019, West Ham were a club West Ham considering whether or not to trigger Gomez's £43.3m release clause at Celta Vigo. That big move never quite happened and he’s since been with Valencia, Cadiz and Trabzonspor, spending this campaign without a club. Proven goalscorer in Spain and one of the few stars on the list who maintain clear pedigree when it comes to scoring at a good level.

Mariano Diaz

The Spanish-Dominican forward has had some top experiences in his career. Plenty of time has been spent with Real Madrid but consistent minutes and goals hard to come by with Los Blancos, but you don’t make 84 outings for them without having something about you. At Lyon, he netted 21 times in 48 games so there is good pedigree there. Not played this season but you’re not in a position to be picky over options now the window is shut.

Romarinho

34-year-old has not had any European experience but has scored goals wherever he’s been. Prominently featured for Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League and Corinthians in Brazil. Last stint in Saudi with NEOM SC ended with 10 goals and five assists in just 18 games. What kind of package would be needed to pull this kind of deal off even on a short-term basis is unknown but a proven goalscorer who’d maybe relish a crack at Europe.

Diego Costa

A fiery character like the former Chelsea man in the Premiership? This would be a headline-grabber but there are few more experienced like him that the free agent bucket provides. Has just left Gremio after eight goals in 26 games but has scored at the highest level. With a Champions League clash on the horizon, could he do a job for a few months?

There’s been some bad blood between Rodgers and Costa before. While they were at Liverpool and Chelsea, Costa was accused by the now Hoops boss of deliberately stamping on Emre Can and Martin Skrtel during a League Cup semi-final second leg

Rodgers said: “He [Costa] is an outstanding player – he obviously has this edge to him. We see the TV incidents, the two that he had. The one with Emre Can, that was poor, I felt. He could easily hurdle over the young player but he directs his studs right on to his ankle, which could have been nasty. And the one with Martin Skrtel – again, there’s no need to do it. That’s the sad thing. He’s a top-class player and he’s clever enough that the officials don’t see it. But it’s poor by him because he’s an outstanding player and he doesn’t need to do it.”

Lucas Perez

Someone on this list who has played plenty this season, albeit in the second tier of Spanish football, leaving Deportivo midway through last month. Has Premier League experience with Arsenal and West Ham, where despite limited game, Perez scored 13 times with five assists across 40 combined appearances for both. More than 200 appearances and 50 strikes in La Liga.