Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A roundup of some of the latest Celtic and Rangers headlines for the weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Celtic and Rangers were dealt hefty defeats in Europe this week. Lyon hit Rangers for four goals at Ibrox while Brendan Rodgers’ side were dismantled in mammoth 7-1 defeat in Germany at the hands of Dortmund.

The two Glasgow sides will be hoping for redemption in the Scottish Premiership this weekend, as both prepare to return to action on Sunday. Let’s take a look at some of the latest Celtic and Rangers news before their respective weekends fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic star urged ‘not to give up’

Luis Palma is struggling for minutes this season but a recent report claimed that the winger wants to stay and fight for his place under Brendan Rodgers. The Honduras international has also been given some advice by compatriot Andy Najar, which could either aid his time at Celtic or a move away.

“I tell him not to give up, I know what he’s experiencing is difficult. When I went to Anderlecht it was difficult for 10 months, nobody knows,” Najar told Diez. “So, I tell him not to give up, he will return to his level, when he arrived, he showed it, and these are technical decisions. Sometimes it’s difficult when you are injured, when that happens you have to work twice as hard because those who are healthy wait.

“If he’s not given the minutes, he should continue training in the same way so that they can give him the minutes or he can join another team and leave again, proving that they were wrong. So, keep fighting and here at the national team we are waiting for you.”

Ex-Rangers ace criticises summer signing

Rangers were handed a humbling 4-1 defeat in the Europa League this week as Lyon enjoyed their visit to Ibrox. Philippe Clement’s side have come under criticism for their performance and ex-Rangers defender Maurice Ross has dropped an ‘unpopular opinion’ on summer signing Jefte.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the 20-year-old struggled in defence, Ross took to social media to compare him to Borna Barišić, who left the club to join Trabzonspor following the expiration of his contract in June.

“Unpopular opinion! Replaced Barišić with another full-back who looks comfortable, ‘good going forward’, overhits crosses and is suspect defensively! Barišić replacement = Barišić,” he tweeted.