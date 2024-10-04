A smiling Ianis Hagi is pictured back in Rangers first-team training following a long-standing contract issue. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The Romanian international is back in the Ibrox first-team fold after his stand-off with club officials was finally resolved

Rangers have this week resolved Ianis Hagi’s contract dispute and integrated the player back into Philippe Clement’s first-team squad - and his legendary father Gheorge has admitted he’s delighted his son is back in contention again at a “huge club”.

The Romanian international - who was subject of intense transfer speculation during the summer - has finally returned to the Ibrox fold three months into the season after it was previously revealed that a clause in the playmaker’s contract would see him trigger a wage rise should he play one more game for the Light Blues.

The 25-year-old, who is currently sitting on 99 appearances, had been keeping himself fit with the Gers’ B-team in recent months, impressing in several bounce matches against English opposition which left supporters demanding a return to the first-team.

And Rangers fans could now get their wish with Hagi set to be involved for the first time since August 2023 when they face St Johnstone in Premiership action tomorrow after club chiefs and the player reached an agreement over his contract. His dad Gheorge recently slaughtered Rangers over his son’s treatment and aimed criticism at Clement for freezing him out of the senior squad amid the ongoing stand-off.

However, he is now pleased that his son can put that nightmare period behind him, stating: “Ianis is at a huge club. Ianis is happy and I am at peace now. I can sleep peacefully.”

Hagi’s uncle - ex-Barcelona star Gheorge Popescu - is confident the 25-year-old can hit the ground running on his return. He commented: “I knew that sending him to the second team was not a decision based on football reasons. It was about different clauses in his contract, there was even a statement from their manager confirming this. It was not a sporting problem.

“There were no acts of indiscipline at Ianis. Let's hope that things will return to normal, it was not a very pleasant time for him. It was undeserved. Maybe that made him stronger, maybe it will be better for Ianis from now on. He behaved impeccably. He accepted the decisions. From a physical point of view, he is extremely fit and ready to go. Did you see him last month for the national team?”