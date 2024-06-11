Celtic are in the market for new signings | SNS

The Arsenal player has been talked about in regards to a Celtic transfer.

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney would be happy to make a move back to Celtic, according to one pundit.

The Scotland international could be available this summer for as low as £10m according to reports after time out on loan at Real Sociedad. Celtic sold Tierney to Arsenal for £25m in 2019 but injuries have contributed to him falling out of favour under Mikel Arteta.

A new club looks likely over this summer transfer window, with rumours of a Celtic return refusing to go away. Currently, the left-back is on duty with Scotland at Euro 2024. Speaking to Football Insider, former Scotland right-back Alan Hutton has provided his verdict on a possible Hoops move, and reckons the Arsenal man would welcome a return.

He said: “I think a permanent deal would be too expensive for them. He’s a phenomenal footballer, he’s got every attribute: one-on-one defending, he’s quick, he likes to dribble with the ball, he can take people on and he can assist.

“He’s now played at a high level. I thought he was going to light up the Premier League but it’s not quite happened because of injuries. Celtic could get him back. This is a club that he loves and it’ll pull on his heartstrings.