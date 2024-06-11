'Outstanding' Arsenal player would be 'happy' to make Celtic transfer as Hoops signing chances rated
Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney would be happy to make a move back to Celtic, according to one pundit.
The Scotland international could be available this summer for as low as £10m according to reports after time out on loan at Real Sociedad. Celtic sold Tierney to Arsenal for £25m in 2019 but injuries have contributed to him falling out of favour under Mikel Arteta.
A new club looks likely over this summer transfer window, with rumours of a Celtic return refusing to go away. Currently, the left-back is on duty with Scotland at Euro 2024. Speaking to Football Insider, former Scotland right-back Alan Hutton has provided his verdict on a possible Hoops move, and reckons the Arsenal man would welcome a return.
He said: “I think a permanent deal would be too expensive for them. He’s a phenomenal footballer, he’s got every attribute: one-on-one defending, he’s quick, he likes to dribble with the ball, he can take people on and he can assist.
“He’s now played at a high level. I thought he was going to light up the Premier League but it’s not quite happened because of injuries. Celtic could get him back. This is a club that he loves and it’ll pull on his heartstrings.
“It’s something he’d like to do, he’d feel happy going back, but it would be very expensive. A loan could possibly be an option, but for him personally, he might see it as a step back. He would be an outstanding player if they could get him back.”
