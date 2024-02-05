Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has dropped a hint that Paulo Bernardo could be open to staying at Celtic beyond the season-long loan spell this summer.

The Portuguese midfielder took a while to find his feet in Glasgow after joining at the start of the campaign, but has created a positive impression since the turn of the year, managing 18 appearances in all competitions so far.

Eagles boss Schmidt has directly addressed speculation and admitted much will depend on how Bernardo feels about his time at Parkhead has gone before both parties weigh up the best solution.

He stated: "You have to remember it's also about the will of the player and what he wants to do. With all the players who leave Benfica, the idea is to give them the opportunity to develop and gain confidence. And of course, it's always an excellent opportunity for Benfica to watch them.