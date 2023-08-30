The transfer rumours continue to swirl around Celtic Park with just a couple of days left until the window closes.

It's all hands to the pump at Celtic Park this weekend as the season's first Old Firm derby edges closer.

Before that is Deadline Day and The Bhoys could have a busy end to the window ahead of them as Brendan Rodgers looks to strengthen for the season ahead.

Here's your Wednesday evening transfer round-up from Celtic.

Celtic finding workaround for Portugal star’s £90m release clause

Celtic are working on an impressive loan move for highly-rated Benfica youngster Paulo Bernardo.

Record Sport report that the 21-year-old midfielder has been told he is not part of the Portuguese side's first team plans for the upcoming season having spent the back-end of last term on loan at Paços de Ferreira.

Bernardo was tipped to be a future megastar when he broke into the Benfica first team in 2021 and is understood to have a huge £90 million release clause in his contract given his potential.

The star's stock has fallen somewhat since then and Record Sport believes that Benfica would be willing to negotiate a more reasonable fee in a year's time.

Celtic will face competition from Spanish and Italian clubs to bring Bernardo to Scotland but it is hoped the rising star could be tempted to follow a similar path to that taken by Jota.

Celtic switch striker target to in-form Europa Conference League man

Celtic have ended their pursuit of Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden after being linked with a move for the Denmark under-21 star.

Brendan Rodgers has been keen to bolster attacking options before the window slams shut on Friday and Kvistgaarden had been earmarked as an option for the Glasgow giants.

The Honduras international has had a strong start to the season (Image: Getty Images)

However, SunSport reports that the deal is now off the cards with Celtic close to signing Luis Palma from Greek side Aris instead. The 23-year-old plays primarily as a winger but is comfortable when deployed in a central role too.

The star has already picked up two goals and two assists in Aris' Europa Conference League qualifiers this season.