Celtic posted impressive figure in their end-of-year financial report.

Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell has revealed record-breaking financial results for the club in their latest annual report, which was released on Friday.

One significant figure is Celtic’s impressive spike in year-end profit after tax. The club saw more than double that of 2024, with the significant increase of £33.9 million in profit, up from last year’s £13.4 million. Lawwell confirmed profits were ‘largely reinvested’ into the squad.

“I am pleased to report on another successful year for Celtic Football Club both on and off the pitch,” Lawwell opened as the club posted the in-depth figures.

“The year ended 30 June 2025 saw the Club continue our domestic success coupled with a memorable European campaign and the delivery of a strong set of financial results. I congratulate Brendan, his backroom team and all our players for a memorable season.”

Celtic set new highs with end-of-year financial report

While this season’s Champions League campaign has been one to forget for the Hoops, last year was deemed a more ‘successful’ run by Lawwell. Europe’s top tournament introduced its new league format for the first time, which saw Celtic play eight opening games and finish inside the top 24, earning a place in the play-offs.

Club revenue increased to £143.6 million, with the ‘significant uplift in matchday income and UEFA rights distributions’ playing a huge part in the drive. The chairman also congratulated the women’s team, who made their UWCL debut in the 2024/25 season. Lawwell revealed Celtic set a new record for spending on ‘first team labour costs’. The Hoops broke their own transfer record twice as they invested £42.6 million in new player acquisitions throughout the year, which includes committed agent fees.

The figure more than doubled what was spent in the year prior, making it the ‘highest single-season investment in the club’s history’. As a result, Celtic’s squad value is now also the highest it has ever been.

Peter Lawwell ‘shares supporters’ ambition’

Lawwell acknowledged the ‘frustration and disappointment’ felt by fans over some of the deals made over the summer, stating he and the board ‘share’ the same emotions.

“The Board shares the ambition of our supporters to see the strongest possible team on the pitch and will continue to balance short-term performance with long-term financial stability, and we must factor in the long-term implications of all decisions made today. This strategy is vital to Celtic and has been pivotal to our success over the last 20 years,” Lawwell said.

“Looking forward, myself and the Executive team will continue to represent our Club at the highest level of domestic and European football. Given the financial disparity that now exists across European Leagues it is vital that the interests of Scottish Football are represented to ensure that we are not only able to maintain our position but also to grow and take advantage of the continued global expansion of football.”

Lawwell signed off by thanking the fans and Celtic employees for their support, work and dedication. He also honoured the late Lisbon Lions legends John Clark and John Fallon, as well as former club chairman Jack McGinn, who all sadly passed away earlier this year.

