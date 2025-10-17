How we think Celtic could line up against Dundee in their latest Scottish Premiership clash at Dens Park on Sunday

Brendan Rodgers will hope his Celtic players return from the international break with a bang as the reigning champions put their unbeaten record on the line against struggling Dundee at Dens Park this weekend.

The Hoops travel to the City of Discovery on Sunday for a lunchtime kick-off at a venue they have enjoyed great success at over the last three decades. The Dark Blues haven’t won on home soil against the Parkhead club since September 1988.

It has been a challenging start to the season for Steven Pressley’s men, who currently sit 11th in the Premiership table with just one win so far this term.

They will attempt to catch Celtic cold amid continual unrest off the pitch with fan groups claiming a recent meeting with board members “produced no tangible outcomes”. Protests have taken place in previous games and that looks likely to continue in Tayside.

Brendan Rodgers on Dundee vs Celtic

However, the message from Rodgers to his squad remains simple: perform at a higher level and greater consistency will follow.

Speaking to Celtic TV ahead of the Dens Park trip, Rodgers said: “I think it’s always a good opportunity over the course of the international break. We’ve had some of our younger players get some minutes and get some games.

“Others have been able to develop some of their football fitness, but also important to have that period of rest when you’ve just come off the back of a hectic schedule, and then you’re preparing for another one.

“So we want to get the performance level to a higher level, of course, in a more consistent way. It’s a really exciting period. That’s what Celtic is all about, playing in these games and playing the big games.

“And for us, that collective being together is always the attitude that we want to show. And like I say, we’re excited by these games that are coming up. We want to go in and embrace the challenges and everyone together fighting for the same cause is what Celtic is about.”

Celtic predicted team vs Dundee

With four changes, here’s who we think could start the game for Celtic in Tayside:

Viljami Sinisalo - GK

Alistair Johnston - RB

Cameron Carter Vickers - RCB

Liam Scales - LCB

Kieran Tierney - LB

Callum McGregor - CM

Reo Hatate - CM

Benjamin Nygren - CM

Daizen Maeda - RW

Sebastian Tounekti - LW

Kelechi Iheanacho - CF

On the bench: Schmeichel, Balikwisha, McCowan, Kenny, Engels, Saracchi, Murray, Forrest, Ralston.