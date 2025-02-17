Here is who we think will start for Celtic in their Champions League play-off second leg against the Bundesliga side

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic know that anything other than a victory over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night will spell the end of their Champions League journey this season.

The Scottish champions head to the home of the German Bundesliga heavyweights this week dreaming of a place in the last 16 of Europe’s premier competition, but they must somehow conjure up a game plan that can help them overturn a 2-1 first leg deficit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order to do so, manager Brendan Rodgers must make one key alteration in attack with Jota coming into the starting XI in favour of Adam Idah, freeing up in-form Daizen Maeda to play through the middle as the central striker. Ex-Norwich City frontman Idah cut an isolated figure up top in the main and got little change out of Bayern’s centre-backs, even though he worked tirelessly off the ball.

Portuguese winger Jota was looking to play his way into the line-up in Germany when he took to the pitch against Dundee United at Parkhead on Saturday and the £8.5 million January signing produced the goods, scoring in a 3-0 Premiership win. Capable of unlocking any opposition defence on his day, he is a player Rodgers simply must utilise more in Munich.

The 25-year-old was added to Celtic’s European squad for this two-legged playoff tie, but only featured from the bench in last week’s first leg. Rodgers previously called for patience as Jota made his return to action after his game time for Al-Ittihad and Rennes was seriously limited over the last 18 months.

Asked whether he could start the must-win tie in Germany, Rodgers said at the weekend: “He may do. He’s shown his level since he’s come back in, it’s just a fitness thing really. That’s why we’re managing him through those moments, so today was another chance for him to get some minutes. I thought him and Jeff (Schlupp) combined really well on that side, so he’s getting there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers has very few injury problems once again heading into this mammoth fixture with only winger James Forrest (foot) and midfielder Paulo Bernardo (ankle) ruled out.

Celtic predicted line up vs Bayern Munich (4-3-3)

GK - Kasper Schmeichel

Experienced stopper recently signed a new contract through until 2026 and is a vital component of this Celtic team.

RB - Alistair Johnston

The Canadian is likely to be recalled in place of Anthony Ralston; with the Scotland international given a much-needed run out against Dundee United at the weekend.

RCB - Cameron Carter-Vickers

The first selection in the back four when fit and there’s no doubt the American will be in for another busy evening as he attempts to contain Harry Kane’s goal threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LCB - Auston Trusty

Had an excellent game against Bayern last week and while he’s prone to the odd defensive lapse, he appears to have formed a rock-steady pairing with CCV.

LB - Greg Taylor

Has often been labelled as the weak link in European competition, but to his credit the 27-year-old has really stepped up to the mark in the Champions League this term and should be given the nod over Jeffrey Schlupp.

CDM - Callum McGregor

The captain is at his most impactful in the holding midfield position and was outstanding against Dundee United on Saturday. Makes this Celtic team tick.

CM - Arne Engels

Started the first leg but was one of a handful of players given a breather at the weekend, making a second half substitute appearance. Expected to start in Munich, even though Luke McCowan has done very little wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CM - Reo Hatate

Has been performing to a fairly consistent level recently without being at his influential best. Due another big European performance and tomorrow would be as good a time as any.

RW - Nicolas Kuhn

The German has been Celtic’s go to man in Europe this season and Rodgers has kept him fresh in the hope he will cause the Bayern rearguard problems with his pace and tickery.

CF - Daizen Maeda

Japanese speedster scored Celtic’s goal in the first leg, so don’t bet against him doing so again at the Allianz Arena. Nailed on to start, despite his hectic schedule of late. Could be tasked with spearheading the attack.

LW - Jota

Still building his way back up to full fitness but thrust himself into Rodgers’ thought process for this game at home to Dundee United on Saturday, showcase his quality by cutting inside to score the second goal.

Subs: Sinisalo (GK), Bain (GK), Scales, Idah, Yang, McCowan, Schlupp, Nawrocki, Kenny, Murray, Ralston