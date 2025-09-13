Here’s who we think Celtic will start against Kilmarnock

Celtic are in Ayrshire this weekend as Brendan Rodgers’ side return to Premiership action against Kilmarnock.

The game takes place amid a backdrop of fan unrest, with sections of the support not set to enter Rugby Park until the 12th minute in protest against the board. On the pitch, boss Brendan Rodgers does not have issues to seek, with both right-back options in Alistair Johnston and Anthony Ralston toiling with injuries. Then there are the likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Kieran Tierney to consider on Killie’s artificial pitch amid fitness worries in recent seasons.

There is also a striker question to be asked with free agent Kelechi Iheanacho only recently introduced to training after Adam Idah was sold on deadline day. Captain Callum McGregor said: “The training’s been really good the tail end of last week and this week, and obviously we’ve got the boys back together. There weren’t too many away on internationals, so it actually gave us a good chance to start working with the new guys, the group that are here and the boys that have come in the summer.

“We’re just trying to drip-feed in the messages about how we want to play, how we work and all these things. So it actually gave us a nice wee break to just hammer home some of the principles and the way that we want to work. Internally, inside the building and inside the dressing room, we have to galvanise a team spirit and bring the boys in, make them feel welcome because the minute they feel welcome and settled, they’ll give us the best version of themselves.

“And I’m always a big believer in that, you hear me talking about it every single season. Since the boys have come in, it’s important that they quickly settle in, that they feel a part of the team and then they’ll give the best version of themselves, which will ultimately help the team on the pitch. Having seen what I’ve seen this week in training and the tail end of last week, there’s a real hunger. There’s a real desire from the guys that have come in, and a good level as well. We’ve added pace and penetration at the top end. We’ve added a top striker (Kelechi Iheanacho), albeit he’s not played so much, but the early signs are good.

“He looks good, he looks hungry to be part of what we are doing here, so I’ve actually been really encouraged with what I’ve seen in the last seven or eight training sessions over the break. I believe that if we start well on Sunday, and we start to gather some momentum then the team will really start to come together.”

Celtic predicted team vs Kilmarnock

With four changes, here’s who we think will start the game for Celtic. Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Tierney and Arne Engels are those who drop out from the Rangers game, as a new-look back four is formed with no out and out striker in the team.

Schmeichel; Donovan, Murray, Scales, Saracchi; McGregor, Hatate, Nygren; Forrest, Maeda, Balikwisha.