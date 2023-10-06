Register
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Team news: Rangers starting XI v Aris Limassol named as 3 changes made

Predicted Scottish Premiership table: Where Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs & Hearts will finish - gallery

Celtic are aiming for another Scottish Premiership title ahead of Rangers this season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 6th Oct 2023, 19:00 BST

Celtic are top of the table after a strong start to the campaign. The Hoops lost Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur over the summer and replaced him by bringing Brendan Rodgers back to the club.

Rangers, on the other hand, have been poor so far and their form has seen Michael Beale lose his job at Ibrox. They now have a big decision to make on who to bring in as they sit seven points adrift of their Glasgow rivals.

Here is a look at where Celtic and Rangers are predicted to finish at the end of this season based on the latest odds compared to league rivals such as Aberdeen, Hibernian and Hearts...

To win the league: 2500/1

1. 12. St Johnstone

To win the league: 2500/1

2000/1

2. 11. Ross County

2000/1

2000/1

3. 10. Livingston

2000/1

1500/1

4. 9. Kilmarnock

1500/1

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page