Celtic are top of the table after a strong start to the campaign. The Hoops lost Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur over the summer and replaced him by bringing Brendan Rodgers back to the club.

Rangers, on the other hand, have been poor so far and their form has seen Michael Beale lose his job at Ibrox. They now have a big decision to make on who to bring in as they sit seven points adrift of their Glasgow rivals.

Here is a look at where Celtic and Rangers are predicted to finish at the end of this season based on the latest odds compared to league rivals such as Aberdeen, Hibernian and Hearts...

1 . 12. St Johnstone To win the league: 2500/1

2 . 11. Ross County 2000/1

3 . 10. Livingston 2000/1