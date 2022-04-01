Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is faced with a selection headache as he welcomes back the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi and David Turnbull from injury, further enhancing his squad depth.
The Hoops will know a victory over their title rivals will move them one step closer to reclaiming their Premiership crown.
GlasgowWorld predicts how Celtic will line up against Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers side on Sunday:
On the bench: Bain (GK), Ralston, Bitton, Turnbull, McCarthy, Johnston, Forrest, Maeda, Furuhashi
1. JOE HART - (GK)
One of the first names on the team sheet. Has been a key factor in Celtic’s strong defensive record. Will have another big part to play.
2. JOSIP JURANOVIC - (RB)
Has drifted in and out of the team in competition with Ralston but brings a touch of class. Kept Ryan Kent quiet in previous Old Firm meeting. Can operate on either flank
3. CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS - (CB)
Celtic’s best defender this season. Has developed into a mainstay in the backline and will aim for another clean sheet
4. CARL STARFELT - (CB)
Has improved following a shaky start to his Parkhead career. Has formed a strong partnership with CCV but will need to be on top form again
