Ange Postecoglou will hope his Celtic side can get back on track immediately on Wednesday night when they entertain the Buddies after being held to a goalless draw in their most recent outing.

The Hoops had to settle for a share of the spoils against Hibernian at Easter Road to ensure they went back-to-back games without a victory for the first time this year.

Can Celtic maintain their blemish-free record against the Paisley club this season or will St Mirren take confidence from their 0-0 draw in their previous meeting back in December?

GlasgowWorld predicts how Celtic will line up against Stephen Robinson’s Saints tonight:

On the bench: Bain (GK), Juranovic, Bitton, McCarthy, Ideguchi, Forrest, Rogic, Welsh, Giakoumakis

1. LIVINGSTON, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Celtic's Joe Hart at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Livingston and Celtic at the Tony Macaroni Arena on September 19, 2021, in Livingston, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) JOE HART - The Hoops No.1 will remain between the sticks after keeping his 20th clean sheet of the season against Hibs at the weekend Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 06: Anthony Ralston in action for Celtic during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Celtic at Fir Park, on February 06, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) ANTHONY RALSTON - Right-back is a position that Postecoglou has often rotated this season and the Scotland international could return to the starting line-up in favour of Josip Juranovic Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 12: Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers (left) tussles with Motherwell's Kevin van veen during a Cinch premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell at Celtic Park, on December 12, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS - Has been Celtic’s best defender so far this term. Rested in Norway last week but slotted back in seamlessly against Hibs on Sunday Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 02: Celtic's Carl Starfelt at Full Time during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Heart of Midlothian at Celtic Park, on December 02, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) CARL STARFELT - The Swede has formed a strong partnership with CCV and is expected to keep his place in the team Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales