St Mirren’s teenage midfielder Jay Henderson (right) challenging Tom Rogic of Celtic during the 0-0 draw in Paisley back in December

Predicted XI - How Celtic could line up against St Mirren in their midweek Scottish Premiership clash at Parkhead

Ange Postecoglou will hope his Celtic side can get back on track immediately on Wednesday night when they entertain the Buddies after being held to a goalless draw in their most recent outing.

By Lewis Anderson
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 5:10 pm

The Hoops had to settle for a share of the spoils against Hibernian at Easter Road to ensure they went back-to-back games without a victory for the first time this year.

Can Celtic maintain their blemish-free record against the Paisley club this season or will St Mirren take confidence from their 0-0 draw in their previous meeting back in December?

GlasgowWorld predicts how Celtic will line up against Stephen Robinson’s Saints tonight:

On the bench: Bain (GK), Juranovic, Bitton, McCarthy, Ideguchi, Forrest, Rogic, Welsh, Giakoumakis

1. LIVINGSTON, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Celtic's Joe Hart at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Livingston and Celtic at the Tony Macaroni Arena on September 19, 2021, in Livingston, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

JOE HART - The Hoops No.1 will remain between the sticks after keeping his 20th clean sheet of the season against Hibs at the weekend

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

2. MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 06: Anthony Ralston in action for Celtic during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Celtic at Fir Park, on February 06, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

ANTHONY RALSTON - Right-back is a position that Postecoglou has often rotated this season and the Scotland international could return to the starting line-up in favour of Josip Juranovic

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3. GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 12: Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers (left) tussles with Motherwell's Kevin van veen during a Cinch premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell at Celtic Park, on December 12, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS - Has been Celtic’s best defender so far this term. Rested in Norway last week but slotted back in seamlessly against Hibs on Sunday

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

4. GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 02: Celtic's Carl Starfelt at Full Time during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Heart of Midlothian at Celtic Park, on December 02, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

CARL STARFELT - The Swede has formed a strong partnership with CCV and is expected to keep his place in the team

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

