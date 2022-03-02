Can Celtic maintain their blemish-free record against the Paisley club this season or will St Mirren take confidence from their 0-0 draw in their previous meeting back in December?
GlasgowWorld predicts how Celtic will line up against Stephen Robinson’s Saints tonight:
On the bench: Bain (GK), Juranovic, Bitton, McCarthy, Ideguchi, Forrest, Rogic, Welsh, Giakoumakis
1. LIVINGSTON, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Celtic's Joe Hart at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Livingston and Celtic at the Tony Macaroni Arena on September 19, 2021, in Livingston, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
JOE HART - The Hoops No.1 will remain between the sticks after keeping his 20th clean sheet of the season against Hibs at the weekend
Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
2. MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 06: Anthony Ralston in action for Celtic during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Celtic at Fir Park, on February 06, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
ANTHONY RALSTON - Right-back is a position that Postecoglou has often rotated this season and the Scotland international could return to the starting line-up in favour of Josip Juranovic
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
3. GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 12: Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers (left) tussles with Motherwell's Kevin van veen during a Cinch premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell at Celtic Park, on December 12, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS - Has been Celtic’s best defender so far this term. Rested in Norway last week but slotted back in seamlessly against Hibs on Sunday
Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
4. GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 02: Celtic's Carl Starfelt at Full Time during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Heart of Midlothian at Celtic Park, on December 02, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
CARL STARFELT - The Swede has formed a strong partnership with CCV and is expected to keep his place in the team
Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group