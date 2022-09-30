The Hoops saw their 100% unbeaten start to the Scottish Premiership season ended by St Mirren a fortnight ago.

Celtic will be determined to get back on track and return to winning ways at the start of a hectic run of games this month.

The Scottish champions suffered a 2-0 defeat to St Mirren prior to the international break, their first top-flight loss in 364 days to end their unbeaten start to the campaign.

The Hoops starting line-up in Paisley reflected their recent run of fixtures with manager Ange Postecoglou making six changes and the quick tempo in their play was strangely absent.

The break will have allowed Postecoglou’s side time to regroup but the Australian is having to contend with a lengthy injury list after a number of first-team stars picked up knocks in the past week.

Motherwell are the visitors to Celtic Park having failed to any of their last three domestic games, leaving them in mid-table with ten points.

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how Celtic will line up against the Steelman on Saturday:

Left-back Greg Taylor confirmed his teammates are itching to get back to league action with the latest international break now done and dusted.

The 24-year-old is bracing himself for the first of a busy schedule of fixtures between now and mid-November and admits Motherwell will be eyeing a shock result, similar to one St Mirren pulled off in Paisley earlier this month.

Speaking to Celtic TV, he said: “We know this next part until the winter break is going to be hectic, but we know it’s such a vital part of our season.

“There are a lot of games, a lot of big games in different competitions, so as a squad we’re ready to go and hit it head on, and hopefully get the results, and more importantly the performances that we need.

“We’re looking forward to getting back out there. Motherwell will be a difficult opponent. THey’ve had a change of manager and I think they’re playing a wee bit more out from the back and trying to play more football.

“So that again brings with it more challenges for us, but as a team we try to focus on what we do and bring our strengths to the party. If we can do that, we know we will be difficult to stop, but equally we know we need to be right at it.”

Celtic are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, as they did against St Mirren.

JOE HART: (GK) - The Hoops first-choice stopper will retain his place between the sticks.

JOSIP JURANOVIC: (RB) - Barely featured during the international break for Croatia and will likely return fresh and ready to build on his terrific start to the campaign.

MORITZ JENZ: (CB) - The powerful German is a stick on to marshal the central defensive area. Has impressed since joining on loan from Lorient in the summer.

STEPHEN WELSH: (CB) - Big performance required after a poor display against St Mirren in Cameron Carter-Vickers absence. Looked vulnerable up against Curtis Main on that occasion so a better showing is expected.

GREG TAYLOR: (LB) - Could arguably be rested for this game after a busy international period with Scotland but has been in outstanding form of late.

CALLUM McGREGOR: (CDM) - The skipper played the full 270 minutes on Scotland duty for their Nations League triple header and his leadership qualities are unquestionable.

REO HATATE: (CM) - Another who didn’t play a lot of football during his time away with the Japan squad. Spoke of his disappointment at his lack of involvement and will be eager to show why he deserves more game time with his national team.

MATT O’RILEY: (CM) - Scored against Croatia while on international duty with Denmark Under-21s. Has oozed class both with and without the ball at his feet this season.

LIEL ABADA: (RW) - The Israeli is favoured to start over Daizen Maeda despite both players picking up injury niggles over the past week.

JOTA: (LW) - Celtic’s lead playmaker who is capable of unlocking any defensive line in Scottish football. Should be fresh and ready to hit the ground running this month.

KYOGO FURUHASHI: (CF) - The frontman also endured an underwhelming week with the Japan squad, failing to score in friendlies against the United States and Ecuador. Injury to Giakoumakis opens the door for him to impress again