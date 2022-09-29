The Hoops return to domestic action this weekend with a home clash against the Steelmen.

Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action against Motherwell following the international break with both teams looking to get back to winning ways after suffering defeats last time out.

The Scottish champions saw their 38-match unbeaten domestic run come to an end with a shock 2-0 defeat away to St Mirren, cutting their lead at the top of the table to just two points.

Ange Postecoglou named a much-changed starting line-up in Paisley, resting several key players such as Jota, Matt O’Riley, Josip Juranovic and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The Hoops boss, who is back in Scotland after returning from a promotional club trip to Australia ahead of the Sydney Super Cup in November, will be eager to ensure the result was just a minor blip this season.

Celtic will be determined to rediscover their clinical edge in front of goal, having scored no fewer than 25 times so far this campaign but Postecoglou’s depth of quality is set to face a considerable test with up to seven players on the treatment table in the past week or so.

They haven’t tasted defeat in front of their own supporters at Parkhead since a 2-1 defeat to Saints in season 2020/2 and a strong performance will be expected to maintain their lead over city rivals Rangers.

Motherwell make the short trip to Glasgow’s East End aiming for an improved performance after failing to lay a glove on Celtic during the final game of the season last term as the hosts celebrated their title triumph.

Steven Hammell’s side crashed to a 3-0 loss at home to Hearts in their last outing, despite registering an impressive 25 shots on goals.

The Steelmen currently find themselves in eight position in the table and will hope to stop their slump in form and avoid drawing a blank for a third consecutive game.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Motherwell

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: Saturday, October 1st – kick-off 3pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will be not be broadcast live. A pay-per-view option will be available via CelticTV for subscribers in the UK and Ireland.

BBC Sportsound will provide online and radio updates throughout the match, with Sportscene broadcasting extended highlights.

What are the latest match odds?

CELTIC 1/9 | DRAW 9/1 | MOTHERWELL 18/1

According to the bookmakers, Celtic are strong favourites to emerge victorious. Japanese frontman Kyogo Furuhashi is 12/5 favourite to score first in the match, with Daizen Maeda available at 13/5. Giorgos Giakoumakis is priced at 3/1, with Liel Abada the value bet at 10/3.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Referee John Beaton has been selected by the Scottish FA to take charge of this clash. He will be assisted by Dougie Potter and John McCrossan, with Duncan Williams named as the fourth official.

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Motherwell?

Celtic have a growing injury list to contend with after a host of key players picked up knocks during the international break while playing for their countries respectively.

Some will be at Ange Postecoglou’s disposal, while some will miss out.

Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is likely to be ruled out due to a leg injury, which he was sent for a scan on. Centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers is also rated as a major doubt with a “minor” issue that forced him to pull out of the USA international squad.

The severity of Montenegro winger Sead Haksabanovic’s foot injury remains unknown and Daizen Maeda (Japan) suffered a niggle, while David Turnbull withdrew from the Scotland squad due to an ankle knock.

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers growing assurance has helped Ange Postecoglou's men bolster their defensive solidity in the European arena. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Swedish international Carl Starfelt is another doubt because of a knee injury but will return in the coming weeks, Liel Abada suffered a msucle strain while with Israel and Greg Taylor recovered from a sickness bug to play for Scotland on Tuesday night.

Motherwell defender Jake Carroll remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury sustained in training earlier this summer, while winger Rolando Aaron is sidelined with a hamstring issue.