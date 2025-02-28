The star is the latest Celtic player to gather attention after recent form.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Celtic star is gaining the attention of other clubs amid impressive form at the club.

The Hoops are closing in on another Treble, having won the Premier Sports Cup and standing with a 13-point lead in the Premiership. They are also in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with progress out of the Champions League’s new league phase also clinched this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alistair Johnston has been one of the top performers amid this success and signed a contract in November 2024 which will run until the summer of 2029. He signed for Celtic at the end of 2022 and has already amassed over 80 appearances. Johnston has played a crucial role in the Hoops’ recent successes and now the Athletic claim interest from Fulham.

Many admirers

In a Q&A with subscribers, journalist David Ornstein revealed it’s more than just those two sides who are after him. He said: “I know Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston is generating attention from clubs in England, with Fulham among his admirers. The Canada international recently signed a new contract at Parkhead and isn’t known to be unhappy – but there there was firm interest in January.

“From what I hear it’s not only Fulham but also Ipswich and others who are looking at him. Johnston was named in the Best FIFA Men’s XI last year, so this is probably no surprise and I’d expect more suitors to emerge from the Premier League and across Europe in the summer.”

Rodgers love-in

Speaking upon tying him down to a new deal, Rodgers expressed how much he loved working with Johnston. He said: “It is fantastic news for the club and our fans that Ali has agreed this new contract. In a relatively short period of time he has established himself as a fantastic player for Celtic, showing real quality and just delivering performance after performance for us, week in, week out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has a phenomenal work ethic and attitude, brilliant hunger and positivity, such an honest love for the game and a real desire to improve in everything he does. These are the qualities which make a great player and he has certainly been that for Celtic. Everyone at the club felt it crucial that we extend Ali’s contract with Celtic and I am delighted that we have been able to do this."

Johnston said at the time: “I am just delighted to extend my contract with Celtic. I got a brilliant welcome to the club in 2022 and ever since I have had the best of times, loving every minute as part of such a great institution and I wanted to continue to be part of that.

“It’s an absolute honour to pull that famous jersey on every week and to have achieved so much success with my team-mates already has been so satisfying. But of course, we want more and that is our focus.

“It is a real delight to be working day in, day out in such a great set-up, working with the gaffer and the staff who have such ambition for success and with such a great group of lads in the team. Of course my team-mates have been everything to me - it is a brilliant dressing room I am privileged to be part of, with real quality guys beside me and I know we are all, collectively looking to work as hard as we can to bring our fans even more success over the next few years.”