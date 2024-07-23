Premier League player delivers Rangers vs Celtic shoutout as derby like no other has him craving one dream
Manchester City defender Callum Doyle has dished out a Rangers vs Celtic namecheck in preparation for facing the Hoops.
Pep Guardiola’s side pose an elite test for the Premiership champions in America during the early hours of Wednesday morning. Brendan Rodgers’ side are in the US for pre-season training and defender Doyle could line up against them after a loan at Leicester City.
It will be a chance for him to impress for the Premier League champions. There are also games against Barcelona, AC Milan and Chelsea to come for Man City as part of their USA tour but when asked the game he was looking forward to most, Doyle delivered an Old Firm message.
He told the club website: “Probably Celtic. I’ve always dreamed since I was a little kid to play against Celtic. Since I was watching the derbies between Celtic and Rangers I feel like it’ll be a good game, a good test and a good battle.”
Rodgers said of the game at his press conference: "There's no rivalry, it's just a fantastic game for us to play. There's a friendship there between both clubs that has been there for many years. Kasper (Schmeichel) started at Manchester City so it will be a special game for him.
"It will be great to see Pep. I was involved against him in the Premier League. But most importantly for us, it's the fifth game in our preparation phase and we'll be working very hard to get everything out of it that we need to."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.