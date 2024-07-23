The defender is a Man City prospect | SNS

Man City take on Celtic this midweek.

Manchester City defender Callum Doyle has dished out a Rangers vs Celtic namecheck in preparation for facing the Hoops.

Pep Guardiola’s side pose an elite test for the Premiership champions in America during the early hours of Wednesday morning. Brendan Rodgers’ side are in the US for pre-season training and defender Doyle could line up against them after a loan at Leicester City.

It will be a chance for him to impress for the Premier League champions. There are also games against Barcelona, AC Milan and Chelsea to come for Man City as part of their USA tour but when asked the game he was looking forward to most, Doyle delivered an Old Firm message.

He told the club website: “Probably Celtic. I’ve always dreamed since I was a little kid to play against Celtic. Since I was watching the derbies between Celtic and Rangers I feel like it’ll be a good game, a good test and a good battle.”

Rodgers said of the game at his press conference: "There's no rivalry, it's just a fantastic game for us to play. There's a friendship there between both clubs that has been there for many years. Kasper (Schmeichel) started at Manchester City so it will be a special game for him.